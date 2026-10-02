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Home / Sports / Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, David Malan to play for Vauve Global’s England Champions in WCL Season 3

Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, David Malan to play for Vauve Global’s England Champions in WCL Season 3

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ANI
Updated At : 04:47 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Dubai [UAE], October 2 (ANI): World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3 will take place across Dubai and Sharjah from October 3 to 18, 2026, bringing together seven international Champions teams and some of the biggest names in world cricket.

Vauve Global, Hong Kong, the investment arm of RV Group, has acquired the England Champions franchise for Season 3 of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), marking a significant new chapter for the franchise ahead of the league’s highly anticipated UAE season, as per a release.

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The newly acquired England Champions franchise is building a formidable squad for Season 3, with David Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali and several other renowned international cricketers set to represent the side. The franchise will look to combine England’s celebrated cricketing legacy with the experience and star power of some of the game’s most recognisable names.

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“We are delighted to acquire the England Champions franchise in the World Championship of Legends. WCL has built an exciting global platform that brings legendary players and some of cricket’s greatest rivalries back to the field. England has a tremendous cricketing legacy, and we see a strong opportunity to build this franchise into a successful and globally recognised sporting property. We look forward to being part of WCL’s next chapter and creating something special with the England Champions,” Sam Fernandes, CEO, RV Group, said.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Vauve Global and RV Group to the World Championship of Legends. Their investment in the England Champions is a strong reflection of the growing value and global potential of WCL. With players like David Malan, Jason Roy and Moeen Ali joining the squad, England Champions already have an exciting foundation for Season 3. We look forward to working closely with the new ownership and seeing the franchise make its mark in the UAE," Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, World Championship of Legends said.

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Season 3 will feature India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, West Indies Champions and Bangladesh Champions, bringing together legendary players and some of cricket’s most iconic rivalries.

With WCL making its UAE debut this October, the acquisition of England Champions by Vauve Global adds another major ownership story to what promises to be the league’s biggest season yet. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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