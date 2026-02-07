Mohammad Azharuddin praises Aaron George, congratulates India on U-19 title win

Kamareddy (Telangana) [India]. February 7 (ANI): Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin praised young cricketer Aaron George for his performance and congratulated the Indian team on winning the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup after defeating England to clinch their record-extending sixth title.

"Aaron George has played well. I already know about him... I congratulate India on winning the under-19 finals," former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin said to ANI.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik hailed Team India for their win in the ICC Under 19 World Cup, their record-extending sixth title and said that the players from Mumbai, the skipper Ayush Mhatre and Abhigyan Kundu will be felicitated.

Speaking to ANI, Naik said that while both will be felicitated by the board, they will also request the state government to have them felicitated by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, just like women's cricketers were after their maiden ICC Women's World Cup win last year.

"It is a matter of happiness that India won the U19 World Cup, with Ayush Mhatre, our Mumbai player, and Abhigyan Kundu as captain and vice-captain. Given the dominance they have shown, we will felicitate them 100 per cent. We have also requested the Maharashtra government to felicitate them like the Women's World Cup winning team was felicitated by Fadnavis ji. When they come to Mumbai, the MCA will felicitate them as per our protocols," he said.

After India opted to bat first, a stunner, record-shattering Vaibhav Suryavanshi masterclass (175 in 80 balls, with 15 fours and 15 sixes), a half-century from skipper Ayush Mhatre (53 in 51 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a knock from Abhigyan Kundu (40 in 31 balls, with six fours and a six) guided India to a massive 411/9.

England lost an early wicket but went from 142/2 courtesy a fine knock from Ben Dawkins (66 in 56 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a partnership with skipper Thomas Rew (31 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and a six), but collapsed to 177/7 as they progressed. Caleb Falconer (115 in 67 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes) put on a spectacular show of power, but all in vain, as they are yet to win the title since the 1998 edition.

England was skittled out for 311 runs, with this 722 runs being the highest match aggregate in the U19 WC final. (ANI)

