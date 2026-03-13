Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13 (ANI): Hyderabad witnessed the presence of several prominent dignitaries during the ongoing FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifying matches, organised by the Sports Authority of Telangana.

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Mohammad Azharuddin, Minister for Public Enterprises and Minority Welfare in the Government of Telangana, attended the Uruguay vs Austria match as the Chief Guest and encouraged the participating teams, according to a press release.

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The event was also attended by Seethakka, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development in the Government of Telangana. Her presence added prominence to the occasion and underscored the state government's commitment to promoting sports and hosting international events.

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Former Indian hockey captain and Padma awardee Dilip Tirkey was also present at the venue. He appreciated the competitive spirit of the tournament and the efforts being made to promote hockey at the international level.

Shiv Sena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana, along with several dignitaries and sports enthusiasts, attended the matches and extended their support to the participating international teams.

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The tournament has brought together teams from across the world and has further strengthened Hyderabad's reputation as an important hub for hosting global sporting events. (ANI)

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