New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Afghanistan cricketers Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai and former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri, among others, expressed their condolences over the passing of the former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran who passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday, following a prolonged illness.

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Zadran had been battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare immune system disorder, and had been undergoing treatment in the Delhi-NCR region for the past several months.

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In a post on X, Nabi paid tribute to Zadran, offering condolences to his family. He remembered Zadran as a loyal friend, a proud representative of Afghanistan, and a cricketer whose contributions and legacy would remain in the hearts of the Afghan people.

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"Shapur brother! May Allah Almighty bestow His infinite mercies upon you, grant you Paradise Al-Firdaws, and give your esteemed family and all your dear ones the strength to endure this great sorrow and the patience of the heart. You were not just a close friend, but a true servant of your homeland and a representative of Afghanistan's honor. You always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with your friends, upholding the name of your homeland with pride and dignity, and you gladdened the hearts of the Afghan people with your achievements," Nabi said in the X post.

"Today you have departed from our midst in body, but your name, your services, and your memory will remain eternally in the hearts of the Afghan people. May your soul rest in peace, brother," he added.

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شاپوره وروره! الله تعالی دې خپل بې‌پایانه رحمتونه درباندې وکړي، جنت الفردوس دې در په برخه کړي، او قدرمنۍ کورنۍ او ټولو خواخوږو ته دې ددې ستر غم د زغملو توان او د زړه صبر ورکړي. ته یوازې یو نږدې ملګری نه وې، بلکې د خپل هېواد یو ریښتینی خدمتګار او د افغانستان د عزت استازی وې. تا… pic.twitter.com/VT7KwDOOU1 — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) July 7, 2026

Azmatullah Omarzai also expressed sorrow over Zadran's passing, calling it a major loss for his family, friends and Afghanistan's cricket community.

"With profound sorrow, I heard the news of Shapur's passing. This is a great loss for his family, friends, and the cricket lovers of Afghanistan. May his soul rest in peace; may Allah the Almighty grant him paradise, and bestow patience upon his family, friends, and all sympathizers. We too share in this immense grief," he said.

په ډېرې خواشینۍ سره مې د شاپور د مړینې خبر واورېد. دا د هغه د کورنۍ، دوستانو او د افغانستان د کرکټ مینه‌والو لپاره یوه ستره ضایعه ده. د هغه اروا دې ښاده وي، الله تعالی دې جنت الفردوس ورپه برخه کړي، کورنۍ، ملګرو او ټولو خواخوږو ته دې صبر جمیل ورکړي. موږ هم په دې ستر غم کې ځان شریک… pic.twitter.com/V5gpvc9KlG — Azmatullah Omarzai (@AzmatOmarzay) July 7, 2026

Former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri also expressed sadness over Zadran's passing, praising him as one of the key figures behind Afghanistan's rise in world cricket.

"Really sad to hear about the passing of Shapoor Zadran. One of the main architects behind Afghanistan's rise in world cricket, his contribution to the game and the team's journey will always be remembered. A life dedicated to the sport. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Afghanistan cricket fraternity," Shastri said in his X post.

Really sad to hear about the passing of Shapoor Zadran. One of the main architects behind Afghanistan's rise in world cricket, his contribution to the game and the team's journey will always be remembered. A life dedicated to the sport. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt… — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 7, 2026

Commentator Harsha Bhogle also expressed his sadness over Zadran's passing, recalling his charismatic presence on the field and praising his passion and intent.

"Really saddened to hear of the passing of the charismatic Shapoor Zadran. I loved watching him play, his run-up, his intent. Shapoor and Hamid Hassan formed such a big part of Afghanistan's early years. Way too soon. Way too unfortunate," he said.

Really saddened to hear of the passing of the charismatic Shapoor Zadran. I loved watching him play, his run-up, his intent. Shapoor and Hamid Hassan formed such a big part of Afghanistan's early years. Way too soon. Way too unfortunate. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 7, 2026

The Punjab-based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) also expressed sorrow over Zadran's passing, saying, "Deeply saddened by the passing of one of Afghanistan cricket's greatest icons, Shapoor Zadran. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Deeply saddened by the passing of one of Afghanistan cricket’s greatest icons, Shapoor Zadran. 🕊️ Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/L3F3zBVH56 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) July 7, 2026

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, said, "Our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the former Afghanistan pacer, Shapoor Zadran."

Our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the former Afghanistan pacer, Shapoor Zadran. pic.twitter.com/VxpgSLZ1Fe — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) July 7, 2026

Zadran represented Afghanistan in 80 international matches, including 44 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 36 T20 Internationals, between 2009 and 2020. (ANI)

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