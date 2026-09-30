Mohammad Rizwan instructed to appear before NCCIA on October 2 amid cybercrime probe

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Pakistan's wicketkeeper/batter Mohammad Rizwan has been directed to appear before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on October 2 as the investigation involving the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter continues.

The agency has asked Rizwan to cooperate with the probe, particularly regarding the mobile phone that was taken from him in London last month, Cricinfo reported.

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The inquiry against Rizwan concerns a possible violation of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (2016), although the specific charges, if any, against the wicketkeeper-batter remain unclear. In a legal letter sent on Tuesday, Rizwan asked the authorities to clarify the allegations and inform him of any charges he may be facing.

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As per Cricinfo, Rizwan intends to appear before the NCCIA as instructed, but will write to the agency beforehand, seeking clarity on the allegations and asking it to disclose any charges against him.

The letter follows Rizwan’s earlier correspondence with the NCCIA on Tuesday, which came nearly two weeks after the Lahore High Court dismissed his petition challenging the agency’s jurisdiction over the matter.

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In its ruling, the Lahore High Court directed Rizwan to cooperate with the agency’s proceedings while instructing the NCCIA not to subject him to “harassment or unnecessary inconvenience”. The court also allowed Rizwan to approach the appropriate forum to seek the return of items, primarily his mobile phone, that had not yet been returned to him.

In the letter, Rizwan argued that the NCCIA had not fully complied with the court’s instructions and requested the return of his mobile phone, which he said he had been assured would be handed back three hours after it was seized on August 31.

He also noted that the agency had yet to contact him in a manner that demonstrated compliance with the court’s directions and asked that all further communication be conducted through legal correspondence.

The NCCIA’s letter is the latest development in the investigation involving Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq following the fallout from Pakistan’s defeat in the second Test against England, after which both players were among those immediately recalled home. While Imam chose to complete the agency’s questionnaire, Rizwan has opted to seek legal counsel as the investigation continues. (ANI)

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