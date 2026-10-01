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Home / Sports / Mohammad Rizwan questions NCCIA over changing explanations for probe

Mohammad Rizwan questions NCCIA over changing explanations for probe

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ANI
Updated At : 08:22 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], October 1 (ANI): Mohammad Rizwan has once again sought clarity from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over the case against him, pointing out inconsistencies in the agency’s explanations for why he is being investigated, according to Cricinfo.

In a written response to the NCCIA’s letter issued yesterday, Rizwan confirmed that he would appear before the agency as instructed on October 2. However, he said the latest letter appeared to have completely changed the reason given for the enquiry.

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Rizwan said the initial notice served to him expressly stated that the enquiry concerned betting and gambling in Pakistan cricket. However, the NCCIA’s letter issued yesterday made no mention of betting and instead said that he was being investigated under the "relevant provisions of PECA 2016". PECA refers to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, though the agency did not specify which provision Rizwan had allegedly violated, according to Cricinfo.

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Rizwan’s legal team said his association with a potential betting and gambling enquiry had tarnished his name and integrity without giving him an opportunity to defend himself, as he had not been informed of the specific charge against him. The team sought clarity on whether the scope of the enquiry had changed from betting and gambling to a separate alleged breach of law. It also questioned whether the NCCIA had consulted the PCB or ICC anti-corruption units at any stage while investigating Rizwan over potential betting and gambling violations.

According to Cricinfo, Rizwan has once again sought the return of his mobile phone, which was taken from him in London a day after Pakistan’s defeat in the second Test of the series at Lord’s. He appeared to question the due process followed in the confiscation of the phone, saying he had not been provided with any seizure inventory or custody record despite its continued retention.

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Rizwan’s letter is the latest development in what has become a prolonged saga that began when the NCCIA opened an investigation into Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq following Pakistan’s defeat in the second Test against England. Both players were subsequently called back home, with Imam choosing to complete the agency’s questionnaire, while Rizwan opted to seek legal counsel as the investigation continues. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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