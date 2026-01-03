Mohammed Azharuddin backs BCCI; BJP and Congress clash over Mustafizur Rahman issue

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) directive to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman has triggered sharp and contrasting political reactions into the spotlight. KKR have since released Mustafizur following the board's instruction.

Former India captain and Telangana minister Mohammed Azharuddin supported the BCCI's stand, saying the board had acted responsibly.

"The board hasn't done anything wrong. What's happening in Bangladesh is not good. But in sports, it's different. However, whatever decision the board has taken, they must have taken it after talking with the people of the ministry, Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs," Azharuddin said.

The BJP, however, adopted a more aggressive tone. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal questioned KKR's decision to sign a Bangladeshi player in the first place and directly targeted the franchise's co-owner.

"Shouldn't Shah Rukh Khan feel ashamed. At a time when Hindus are being attacked in Bangladesh. They are not being given security. Should they have bought a Bangladeshi player at this time? They should apologise to the country," he said.

Congress leader Husain Dalwai strongly defended Shah Rukh Khan and criticised what he described as a deliberate attempt to communalise the issue.

"Shah Rukh Khan is not at fault in this. The way a hostile atmosphere is being deliberately created against him simply because he is Muslim is wrong. What is happening in Bangladesh is wrong. Why don't you speak up about how Muslims and Christians are being killed here?" Dalwai said.

"His ancestors have fought against the British. What were their ancestors doing? They were acting as agents for the British," Dalwai added.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina linked the BCCI's decision to the evolving political situation in Bangladesh.

"Ever since Sheikh Hasina's government was overthrown and a coup took place, the situation in Bangladesh has been very fragile, and we are seeing civil war-like conditions throughout the country. India has always viewed sports in the spirit of sportsmanship. Players from all over the world participate in the IPL (Indian Premier League) in India. But sometimes, when the issue of national identity arises, certain decisions are made. The entire country has repeatedly said the same thing, and the BCCI has now endorsed it," he said.

Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu criticised what he termed selective outrage and questioned the role of the BCCI leadership.

"Violence and hatred continue in BJP-ruled states in the name of language and religion. BCCI included a Bangladeshi player in the IPL, while just recently, the entire country was against Pakistan. No one wanted an India-Pakistan match, yet Jay Shah showed no patriotism, and no BJP leader said anything against it. If a Bangladeshi player comes to India to play in the IPL, and BCCI is responsible for this, then why isn't Jay Shah responsible?" Lallu said. (ANI)

