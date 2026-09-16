Mohammed Rizwan questions summons by NCCIA over disciplinary inquiry, mobile phone after disaster England tour

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 16 (ANI): Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan has submitted a written response to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) via courier, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

As per sources, Rizwan questioned and sought clarity regarding his summons by the agency.

Advertisement

"Why was I called by the NCCIA?" Rizwan questioned in his letter, as quoted by Geo News, according to sources.

Advertisement

The wicketkeeper-batter also asked why his mobile phone was not returned and wants clarity on the disciplinary violation he was alleged to have done.

"I want to know for what reason you are calling me," Rizwan stated.

Advertisement

Rizwan and batter Imam-ul-Haq are being questioned by NCCIA over alleged dressing room leaks during their disastrous Test tour to England, which ended in a 0-3 whitewash. The investigation involves data retrieved from their mobiles.

As per sources, as quoted by Geo News, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seized players' phones before handing them over to relevant authorities. Sources further claimed that at the centre of the investigation are the finances and suspected transactions involving both the players.

The financial dealings of both Pakistan mainstays before and after the series whitewash against England, which involved a loss by an innings margin at Leeds and then a 194-run loss at Lord's, are being examined. Their bank account details are also under scrutiny.

Following the loss at Lord's, PCB carried out a major squad overhaul, sacking the head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul and a total of seven players, including Rizwan and Imam. Imam was under the scanner for allegedly faking a calf injury during the Lord's Test, as despite not coming out to bat in both innings after sustaining the injury while fielding, he was seen taking throwdowns on day four of the match with a taped calf.

Imam is likely to face a ban after an initial report has been prepared against him over this alleged faking of injury, dressing room leaks and other disciplinary violations. One of the opener's other previous cases has also been reopened. Sources said that PCB had also raised concerns over an injury he sustained during the tour to New Zealand before the England tour.

After an initial inquiry, a two-year ban has been recommended against Imam. But a former head coach, ex-selector and former captain met officials, making a recommendation that the left-hander face no ban, as per sources, quoted by Geo News. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)