DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Mohammed Rizwan questions summons by NCCIA over disciplinary inquiry, mobile phone after disaster England tour

Mohammed Rizwan questions summons by NCCIA over disciplinary inquiry, mobile phone after disaster England tour

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:02 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 16 (ANI): Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan has submitted a written response to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) via courier, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

As per sources, Rizwan questioned and sought clarity regarding his summons by the agency.

Advertisement

"Why was I called by the NCCIA?" Rizwan questioned in his letter, as quoted by Geo News, according to sources.

Advertisement

The wicketkeeper-batter also asked why his mobile phone was not returned and wants clarity on the disciplinary violation he was alleged to have done.

"I want to know for what reason you are calling me," Rizwan stated.

Advertisement

Rizwan and batter Imam-ul-Haq are being questioned by NCCIA over alleged dressing room leaks during their disastrous Test tour to England, which ended in a  0-3 whitewash. The investigation involves data retrieved from their mobiles.

As per sources, as quoted by Geo News, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seized players' phones before handing them over to relevant authorities. Sources further claimed that at the centre of the investigation are the finances and suspected transactions involving both the players.

The financial dealings of both Pakistan mainstays before and after the series whitewash against England, which involved a loss by an innings margin at Leeds and then a 194-run loss at Lord's, are being examined. Their bank account details are also under scrutiny.

Following the loss at Lord's, PCB carried out a major squad overhaul, sacking the head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul and a total of seven players, including Rizwan and Imam. Imam was under the scanner for allegedly faking a calf injury during the Lord's Test, as despite not coming out to bat in both innings after sustaining the injury while fielding, he was seen taking throwdowns on day four of the match with a taped calf.

Imam is likely to face a ban after an initial report has been prepared against him over this alleged faking of injury, dressing room leaks and other disciplinary violations. One of the opener's other previous cases has also been reopened. Sources said that PCB had also raised concerns over an injury he sustained during the tour to New Zealand before the England tour.

After an initial inquiry, a two-year ban has been recommended against Imam. But a former head coach, ex-selector and former captain met officials, making a recommendation that the left-hander face no ban, as per sources, quoted by Geo News. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts