Home / Sports / Mohammed Shami advises Aquib Nabi to "focus on stumps" after J-K reach Ranji Trophy final

Mohammed Shami advises Aquib Nabi to "focus on stumps" after J-K reach Ranji Trophy final

ANI
Updated At : 06:56 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Following Jammu and Kashmir's historic qualification for the Ranji Trophy final, Indian veteran pacer Mohammed Shami shared some tips, insights and memories with ecstatic J-K players, particularly batter Abdul Samad and pacer Aquib Nabi Dar.

Nabi's remarkable nine-wicket haul, which included a first-innings fifer and important batting contributions from skipper Paras Dogra and Abdul Samad, proved decisive as J-K defeated a star-studded, in-form Bengal unit at their own backyard by six wickets to march into their first-ever Ranji Trophy final a couple of days back.

In a video shared by the BCCI Domestic X handle, Shami was seen interacting with Jammu and Kashmir players post-match.

To Nabi, Shami offered focused advice on line and length, saying he should concentrate on hitting the stumps and "forget everything else".

"No problem. Swing-wise, length-wise, or... I mean, how much to bowl, which ball to bowl, forget about that. Forget about the 22 yards, thinking the pitch is like this or that. From your run-up, your focus should be on the stumps. Forget everything else, what is happening here, what is happening there. There is no problem with the run-up. If there is a problem with it, we will see then," Shami said.

https://x.com/BCCIdomestic/status/2024700978432463253

Aquib Nabi is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, claiming 55 wickets in nine matches at an average of 12.72, including six five-wicket hauls and four four-wicket hauls, with best figures of 7/24.

On the other hand, Shami ended his Ranji campaign with 37 wickets in seven matches at an average of 16.72, with a four-fer and three five-fors to his name and best figures of 8/90, which came during the semifinal against J-K.

Coming to the match, J-K won the toss and elected to field first. A century from Sudip Kumar Gharami (146) guided Bengal to 328 runs, with Aquib (5/87) and Sunil Kumar (3/41) being the pick of the bowlers for J&K. Bengal led by 25 runs.

Despite fifties from Abdul (82) and skipper Paras (58), J&K was skittled out for 302 runs, with Shami (8/90) running riot through J&K's line-up. It was a partnership of 64 runs for the ninth wicket between Aquib Nabi (42) and Yudhvir Singh (33), which took J&K near the 300-run mark. Bengal led by 26 runs.

However, J&K came back with a vengeance, skittling out Bengal for just 99 runs, with Shahbaz Ahmed (24). J&K gained a 125-run lead, with Nabi once again leading the charts with four wickets.

In the run-chase, Vanshaj Sharma (43*) and Samad (30*) led from the front, taking their side to the target in 34.4 overs with six wickets in hand. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

