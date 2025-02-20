Mohammed Shami fastest Indian to take 200 ODI wickets
Picks three wickets to reach the milestone in his 103rd innings
Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Jaker Ali, off the bowling of Mohammed Shami. REUTERS
Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to pick up 200 One-Day International wickets during the ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.
Shami picked three wickets to reach the milestone in his 103rd innings, overtaking Ajit Agarkar’s record of reaching the mark in 133 innings.
