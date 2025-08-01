Mohammed Siraj completes 200 wickets in international cricket

London [UK], August 1 (ANI): India's star seamer Mohammed Siraj completes 200 international wickets across all formats. Siraj achieved this milestone during the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval in London on Friday.

Siraj has scalped 202 in 101 matches at an average of 29.06 and an economy of 4.11, with best figures of 6/15 in Australia.

Siraj has been the joint-most wicket-taker in the ongoing England series; he has grabbed 17 wickets in five fixtures, at an average of 37.17 and an economy of 4.13, with best figures of 6/70.

Siraj removed England skipper Ollie Pope, No.1 Test batter Joe Root and Jacob Bethell all plumb LBW.

During the fourth Old Trafford Test, Siraj was belted by English bowlers, going for 140 runs in 30 overs and getting just one wicket of Chris Woakes.

He has taken four five-wicket hauls in Tests, all of them outside Asia, one each in Australia, England, the West Indies and South Africa.

Uplifted psychologically by a draw at Old Trafford, Team India would be aiming to draw the series 2-2 and walk with their heads held high.

Coming to the match, three scalps each from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna brought India right back into the game as England finished on 215/7, trailing by nine runs at the end of the second session on Day 2 of the fifth Test at the Oval, on Friday.

Prasidh took two wickets right before tea as he removed England's highest run scorer of the ongoing series, Jamie Smith, for eight, followed by Jamie Overton for a duck.

At the start of the second session's play, England were 109/1, with Crawley (52*) and Ollie Pope (12*) unbeaten. They trail by 115 runs.

Brief Scores: England: 215/7 (Zak Crawley 64, Ben Duckett 43; Prasidh Krishna 3/51). Vs India 224 (Karun Nair 57, Sai Sudharsan 38; Gus Atkinson 5/33). (ANI)

