Mohammed Siraj one scalp away from 200 international wickets

Mohammed Siraj one scalp away from 200 international wickets

ANI
Updated At : 06:55 PM Jul 30, 2025 IST
London [UK], July 30 (ANI): Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is just one wicket away from completing 200 wickets in international cricket.

Siraj could achieve this milestone during the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval in London. Uplifted psychologically by a draw at Old Trafford, Team India would be aiming to draw the series 2-2 and walk with their heads held high.

For this, it is extremely important that Siraj, one of the team's workhorse bowlers, performs well. During the fourth Old Trafford Test, Siraj was belted by English bowlers, going for 140 runs in 30 overs and getting just one wicket of Chris Woakes. His economy rate was disappointing, at 4.70.

In this series, Siraj has been the joint-second-highest wicket-taker, with 14 wickets at an average of 39.71, with a six-fer at Edgbaston being his best effort. He, along with Bumrah, has been India's joint-highest wicket-taker.

In 100 international matches, Siraj has taken 199 wickets at an average of 29.09, with best figures of 6/15. He has taken a total of five wicket hauls.

Tests have by far been his best format, with 114 scalps in 40 matches at an average of 31.84, with best figures of 6/15. He has taken four five-wicket hauls, with all of them outside Asia, one each in Australia, England, the West Indies and South Africa.

Siraj has a solid record in England, with 37 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 36.16. His best figures are 6/70.

Will Siraj deliver his 'Miyan Magic' at The Oval? Last time he was at the venue, during the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, he had taken five wickets, including a first-innings four-wicket haul. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

