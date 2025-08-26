DT
Mohammed Siraj opens up about his bond with Test captain Shubman Gill

Mohammed Siraj opens up about his bond with Test captain Shubman Gill

ANI
Updated At : 03:20 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has revealed the close bond he shares with Test captain Shubman Gill, highlighting both their on-field understanding and off-field camaraderie.

Speaking about their journey together, Siraj said while speaking to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, "Shubman and I have been together for a long time. We have played India A. We have spent time off the field as well. We made our Test debuts together at the MCG, and also became ODI No. 1 (ICC rankings) at the same time. We have a lot of memories together. He's also the captain of Gujarat Titans. We bat at the nets together and keep talking. I keep telling him that you're my bunny. Our understanding is very easy and it reflects on the field. He understands what I want, what I don't and vice versa. I am really proud of his growth as a captain, and now that he is the vice-captain for the Asia Cup as well, I would definitely want him to bring the trophy back. All the best to him and the team."

Siraj's remarks underline the deep connection between the two cricketers, who have risen together through India A. Their partnership, both in nets and in matches, reflects a synergy that Siraj believes will continue to benefit the Indian cricket team in upcoming tournaments, including the Asia Cup.

From Leeds to London, Gill's robust technique stole the show and made headlines for changing historical records on numerous occasions. He pulled the curtains down on his stellar campaign as the leading run-getter with a whopping tally of 754 at 75.40.

Gill made subtle changes to his technique, with the most prominent being bringing his bat ahead of his pads on several occasions. He even made a couple of tweaks in his footwork to give himself more time to play his desired shot, which were at the forefront of his four blistering tons in England.

Gill silenced the critics who questioned his ability to thrive in the uncharted overseas conditions in the number four spot, which was previously held by stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. At Edgbaston, a venue where India hadn't savoured success, Gill notched his career-best, a marathon 269 to pave the way for India's maiden Test win on the ground.

In his first Test captaincy assignment, Gill led his side to a famous 2-2 draw against England. His next assignment will be two Tests against the West Indies at home, scheduled to be held in October this year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

