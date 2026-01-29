New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj's brilliant four-wicket haul, Dhruv Jurel's crucial 96-run knock, and Delhi's Sanat Sangwan's lone-warrior century against Mumbai were the best performers on Thursday in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

In the Chattisgarh vs Hyderabad match at the Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad speedster Mohammed Siraj picked up a fantastic four-wicket haul that helped his side to all out Chhattisgarh for 283 in their first innings.

Captain Siraj had a brilliant figure of 4/56 in 17 overs. The pacer was well supported by Tanay Thyagarajan (1/81), CTL Rakshan (2/28), Kodimela Himateja (1/18), and Aniketh Reddy (1/65).

For Chhattisgarh, middle-order batter Prateek Yadav played a top knock of 106 runs off 99 balls, including 10 fours and one six. Vikalp Tiwari had a heartbreak, as he fell just six runs short of scoring a hundred. Tiwari made 94 off 143, with 13 fours.

In response, openers Aman Rao Perala (32 off 53, four boundaries and one six) and Abhirath Reddy (23 off 37 balls, with four boundaries) stayed unbeaten as Hyderabad made 56/0 at stumps on Day 1. They are trailing by 227 runs in their first innings.

During the Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel played a crucial knock of 96 runs off 122 deliveries, with 11 fours that helped Uttar Pradesh score 237 in their first innings.

For Vidarbha, captain Harsh Dubey had a brilliant outing, picking up a six-wicket haul (6/63) in 19.5 overs. Apart from him, Praful Hinge (1/45), Nachiket Bhute (1/25), Parth Rekhade (1/60), and Yash Kadam (1/11) scalped one-wicket apiece.

At stumps on Day 1, Vidarbha made 33/0 in 12 overs in their first innings. Openers Aman Mokhade (19 off 339 balls, two fours) and Satyam Bhoyar (13 off 34 balls, two fours) stayed unbeaten at the crease.

Coming to the Delhi vs Mumbai match at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai, Delhi opener Sanat Sangwan's lone warriors took his side to 221. The Delhi opener scored 118 runs off 218, with 11 fours and two sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Pranav Rajvanshi (39 off 90 balls, with six fours) also chipped in with the bat.

For Mumbai, Mohit Avasthi (5/62) picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul. Tushar Deshpande (2/36) and Shams Mulani (2/45) scalped two wickets apiece.

At stumps on Day 1, Mumbai were at 13/1 after they lost wicketkeeper-batter Akash Anand for just four runs. The hosts are trailing by 208 runs.

Indian speedster Prasidh Krishna was in action on Day 1 of the Punjab vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

At stumps on Day 1, Punjab were at 303/9 in 91 overs. In Punjab, opener Abhijeet Garg (81 off 133 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and captain Uday Saharan (44 off 72 balls, with six fours and one six) played fighting knocks. Emanjot Singh Chahal was unbeaten at 77 off 134 balls, with eight fours and one six.

For Karnataka, Prasidh Krishna (1/58), Vidyahar Patil (3/46), Mohsin Khan (2/85), and Shreyas Gopal (3/48) were among the wicket-takers.

During the Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra clash at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Maharashtra's Rajvardhan Hangargekar's fantastic five-wicket haul helped his side bundle out Madhya Pradesh for 187 in their first innings.

For Madhya Pradesh, none of the batters scored a half-century, with Venkatesh Iyer top scoring with 39 off 50 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (5/44), Jalaj Saxena (2/32), and Arshin Kulkarni (2/31) were among the wicket-takers for Maharshtra.

At Stumps on Day 1, Maharshtra were at 52/2 in 13.3 overs, with Niraj Joshi unbeaten at 4 off 30 balls. Openers Prithvi Shaw (14 off 17 balls, with three fours) and Arshin Kulkarni (27 off 33 balls, with five fours) couldn't convert their start. Maharashtra are trailing by 135 runs. (ANI)

