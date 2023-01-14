Mohammedan Sporting hold Aizawl FC to 2-2 draw

Kolkata: A brace each from Marcus Joseph and Henry Kisekka produced one of the best games of this season as Mohammedan Sporting held Aizawl FC to a 2-2 draw in an I-League match here today.

London

City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Friday, while jurors could not reach verdicts on one count of rape and one of attempted rape, British media reported today.

Hobart

Cocciaretto and Davis to play in Hobart WTA final

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was beaten on Thursday in the semifinals of the Hobart International by Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5 4-6 6-1.

Auckland

Norrie sets up Gasquet final in Auckland; Kokkinakis out

New Zealand-raised Briton Cameron Norrie stormed into the final of the Auckland Open with a 6-3 6-4 win over Jenson Brooksby on Friday, while Thanasi Kokkinakis’s title defence at the Adelaide International 2 came to an end in the semifinals. Kokkinakis lost 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut. Agencies