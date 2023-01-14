Mohammedan Sporting hold Aizawl FC to 2-2 draw

Kolkata: A brace each from Marcus Joseph and Henry Kisekka produced one of the best games of this season as Mohammedan Sporting held Aizawl FC to a 2-2 draw in an I-League match here today.
London
City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Friday, while jurors could not reach verdicts on one count of rape and one of attempted rape, British media reported today.
Hobart
Cocciaretto and Davis to play in Hobart WTA final
Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was beaten on Thursday in the semifinals of the Hobart International by Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5 4-6 6-1.
Auckland
Norrie sets up Gasquet final in Auckland; Kokkinakis out
New Zealand-raised Briton Cameron Norrie stormed into the final of the Auckland Open with a 6-3 6-4 win over Jenson Brooksby on Friday, while Thanasi Kokkinakis’s title defence at the Adelaide International 2 came to an end in the semifinals. Kokkinakis lost 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab