DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Mohun Bagan rally past Jamshedpur

Mohun Bagan rally past Jamshedpur

Riding on Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte’s late stunner, Mohun Bagan Super Giant qualified for their third consecutive final of the Indian Super League after a 3-2 aggregate win against Jamshedpur FC in the two-legged semifinals, which concluded here on Monday. After...
article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 10:19 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Riding on Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte’s late stunner, Mohun Bagan Super Giant qualified for their third consecutive final of the Indian Super League after a 3-2 aggregate win against Jamshedpur FC in the two-legged semifinals, which concluded here on Monday.

After losing the opening leg 2-1 last week, MBSG scored a 2-0 victory over the Men of Steel in the second game of the fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium and are now set to square off against Bengaluru FC in the summit clash on Saturday.

The final will also be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Advertisement

Jason Cummings put the ISL league shield winners ahead with a 51st minute penalty before Ralte scored in the fourth minute of second half added time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper