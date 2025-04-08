Mohun Bagan rally past Jamshedpur

Riding on Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte’s late stunner, Mohun Bagan Super Giant qualified for their third consecutive final of the Indian Super League after a 3-2 aggregate win against Jamshedpur FC in the two-legged semifinals, which concluded here on Monday.

After losing the opening leg 2-1 last week, MBSG scored a 2-0 victory over the Men of Steel in the second game of the fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium and are now set to square off against Bengaluru FC in the summit clash on Saturday.

The final will also be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Jason Cummings put the ISL league shield winners ahead with a 51st minute penalty before Ralte scored in the fourth minute of second half added time.