Mohun Bagan set up ISL final with Bengaluru

PTI

Kolkata: ATK Mohun Bagan edged out defending champions Hyderabad FC 4-3 in a nail-biting penalty shootout here today to set up the Indian Super League summit clash against Bengaluru FC. ATK Mohun Bagan are a win away from winning their maiden ISL title. The final will be played in Goa on Saturday. Locked 0-0 in the first leg, the reverse fixture also saw a goalless stalemate prevailing after 120 minutes.