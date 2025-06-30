Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 30 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) may have only joined the Indian Super League (ISL) in the 2020-21 season, but their influence on the competition has been far from short-lived. In just a few years, the Mariners have emerged as a dominant force, defined by their unwavering consistency, bold ambition, and relentless pursuit of silverware, as per the official website of ISL.

The Kolkata giants have made it to the playoffs every single time, which speaks volumes about their planning and winning mentality. Not just that, but with back-to-back ISL Shields, two ISL Cups, and numerous iconic wins along the way, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have rapidly cemented their status among the elite clubs in the ISL.

Whether through moments of tactical brilliance, attacking flair, or defensive steel, the team has rarely compromised on quality. Their squads have boasted both Indian stalwarts and high-profile international names, making our task of selecting an all-time ISL starting XI incredibly challenging. Each season has brought new heroes, but we've tried to strike a balance.

While Arindam Bhattacharja impressed in Mohun Bagan Super Giant's debut ISL season, winning the Golden Glove with 10 clean sheets in 23 matches, and Amrinder Singh showcased his brilliance the following year, it's Vishal Kaith who earns the nod as our goalkeeper for the Mariners' all-time XI.

Kaith's consistency over the last three seasons has been remarkable. Since joining the club, he has made 75 appearances, recorded 35 clean sheets, and conceded just 69 goals. His performances between the sticks have been key to the team's recent success, helping them win two ISL Shields and two ISL Cups.

Crucially, Kaith played an instrumental role in both ISL Cup final victories and has won the Golden Glove twice in the last three seasons, making him a clear standout for this position.

Just like Kaith, Asish Rai joined Mohun Bagan Super Giant ahead of the 2022-23 season, and has since become a mainstay on the right flank. Known for his work rate, defensive awareness, and attacking overlaps, Rai has brought the right balance to the team's right-hand side.

Rai has made 66 appearances so far, contributing to 20 clean sheets. In attack, he has also provided four assists and scored one goal, a memorable strike against his former club, Hyderabad FC, in the 2023-24 season. Under Juan Ferrando, he even operated in more advanced roles at times.

His consistency, versatility, and ability to contribute on both ends of the pitch make him a deserving inclusion in this all-time XI.

Pritam Kotal may have moved on, but he will always be remembered as a fan favourite and a cornerstone of Mohun Bagan Super Giant's early ISL years. A natural leader, Kotal mastered both the right-back and right centre-back roles with equal confidence and consistency.

In his 68 appearances over three seasons with the Mariners, he played a key role in organising the defence and helped the team lift one ISL Cup. He was everything you'd want in the spine of a successful team: vocal, commanding, and fully committed, with a superb reading of the game and often underrated technical ability.

His reliability and leadership in high-pressure moments give him the edge over Sandesh Jhingan for this position in our all-time XI.

Alberto Rodriguez made an instant impact in his debut campaign, taking an already solid defence to the next level alongside Tom Aldred. His influence at both ends of the pitch was crucial, as he played a key role in helping the Mariners achieve a historic ISL double in the 2024-25 season.

Rodriguez was involved in 14 of the team's 16 clean sheets, displaying his excellent positional sense, calmness under pressure, and sharp defensive instincts. He also made a difference in attack, contributing five goals and one assist, proving to be a consistent threat on set-pieces.

His dominance in both boxes and composure in a debut season in a new league give him the edge over other strong contenders like Tiri and Aldred, who also had a terrific debut year.

No need for an explanation about this selection. Subhasish Bose has been Mohun Bagan Super Giant's most dependable left-back in the ISL era and arguably one of the best the league has ever seen in his position.

A true leader on and off the pitch, Bose took over the captaincy following Pritam Kotal's departure and has since led the team to two ISL Shields and one ISL Cup in just two seasons. He has been with the club since their ISL debut and has remained a regular over the past five seasons, playing as a left-back, occasionally in advanced roles, and even as a centre-back when required.

With 115 appearances and involvement in 47 clean sheets, his defensive reliability speaks for itself. Most impressively, in the 2024-25 season, Bose showcased a new dimension to his game by scoring six goals, the most ever by a defender in a single ISL campaign.

There's no doubt that Carl McHugh's defensive stability in midfield was a key factor in Mohun Bagan Super Giant's strong start in the ISL. His presence played a major role in helping the team establish itself as a serious contender from the very beginning.

A tireless worker and a coach's dream, McHugh made 60 appearances for the Mariners across three seasons. Known for his intelligence and adaptability, he often dropped deep between the centre-backs to help build play from the back, while also breaking up opposition attacks with sharp anticipation.

His grit, determination and ability to read the game made him an essential part of the team's core during those formative years in the ISL. With such consistency and influence, McHugh earns a well-deserved spot in this all-time XI.

Many may feel it's too soon to include Apuia in Mohun Bagan Super Giant's all-time XI, but his impact in just one season has been nothing short of transformational. The Indian international fulfilled a dream long held by the MBSG fans, helping the club achieve an ISL double in the 2024-25 season.

Arriving with high expectations following a major summer move, Apuia rose to the occasion and took complete control of the midfield. He was the heartbeat of the team, linking defence and attack, dictating tempo, winning duels, and even stepping up with a match-winning goal when needed.

While Deepak Tangri has been a consistent figure in MBSG's midfield for years, Apuia's numbers and leadership in an ISL double-winning campaign make his inclusion in this XI hard to overlook.

Another player who has been representing Mohun Bagan Super Giant since they entered into the ISL is Manvir Singh, who rightfully earned his place in this all-time XI. A versatile forward capable of operating across the front line, he has mostly been deployed on the right wing, where he has consistently delivered in key moments.

Throughout his time at the club, Singh has registered 23 goals and 18 assists, blending strength, speed, and a tireless work ethic to become a mainstay in the Mariners' attack. His impact, particularly in high-stakes matches, has solidified his reputation as one of the most reliable and valuable Indian forwards in the league.

Since joining Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 2022, Dimitri Petratos has been at the heart of everything good in attack. The Australian forward has delivered in pressure moments time and again, becoming a fan favourite with his eye for goal and creative spark.

In just 70 appearances, Petratos has scored 26 goals, the highest total in the club's ISL history, and added 17 assists, showcasing his ability to both finish and create chances. His influence has been key in the Mariners' most successful run, which includes two ISL Cups and back-to-back ISL Shields.

A complete modern forward with leadership qualities, Petratos has etched his name into club folklore with consistent match-winning performances.

Liston Colaco has been enjoying the best phase of his career at Mohun Bagan Super Giant since arriving from Hyderabad FC. Over the past four seasons, he has been a consistent force down the left flank, delivering with flair, pace, and precision.

His quick feet, ability to strike from distance, and signature knuckleball technique, both in open play and from set-pieces, have made him a nightmare for defenders. Whether it's creating chances or finishing them, Colaco has been a vital part of the Mariners' attacking play.

Given his impact and consistency, he is an easy choice for the left wing in our all-time XI.

Roy Krishna was the heartbeat of Mohun Bagan Super Giant's attack during their early years in the ISL, especially under Antonio Habas. He was a constant threat to opposition defences with his intelligence and an unmatched work ethic.

Though the Mariners narrowly missed out on silverware during his two-season spell, Krishna's impact was undeniable. His movement, link-up play, and knack for delivering in high-pressure moments made him a complete striker and a fan favourite.

In the Green and Maroon shirt, Krishna recorded 21 goals and 12 assists, consistently delivering on the biggest stages.

While Jason Cummings has been outstanding over the past two seasons, it's Krishna's role in shaping the club's attacking identity during its formative ISL years that gives him the edge in this all-time XI.

Antonio Lopez Habas gets the nod as head coach in this all-time XI, thanks to his two impactful spells with Mohun Bagan Super Giant. While the team narrowly missed out on silverware during his first stint, his return proved historic, guiding the Mariners to their first-ever ISL Shield.

Habas's ability to manage high-profile players across both spells, instill a winning mentality, and consistently compete at the top level gives him the edge over Jose Molina, who won the ISL double in his debut season with the Mariners. (ANI)

