Moment of truth for Meghalaya, Karnataka

Riyadh, March 3

Once could sense nerves in the Meghalaya and Karnataka teams’ camps ahead of the final of the Hero Santosh Trophy.

This is the first-ever final for Meghalaya, while Karnataka had to wait for 46 years to get a chance to lift the trophy again.

The last time Karnataka won the Santosh Trophy was 54 years ago — the state was called Mysore then — in the 1968-69 season when they beat the mighty West Bengal 1-0. They had also finished runners-up behind West Bengal in 1975-76, and this is their chance to make history again.

The stakes are too high for both the teams and there will be no room for errors when they face off at the King Fahd International stadium here tomorrow.

Karnataka coach Ravi Bapu Raju is mindful of this fact. “Both the teams have a similar style of play where the midfielders are well supported by the strikers. Whichever team holds the ball well will create more chances to score. I think the team that keeps its shape and commits less mistakes will win,” Raju said.

It is interesting to note that both the sides have been conceding a goal first since the start of the tournament. Meghalaya conceded first against Odisha in the first round as well as against West Bengal in the final qualifying round. A loss would have ended their chances of entering the semifinals, but they defied all odds to advance.

Against Punjab, when they let in the first goal, the team didn’t crack under pressure and impressively turned around the game to win 2-1.

“It shows that our team has the maturity and belief to make a comeback after going a goal down,” said Meghalaya coach Khlain Syiemlieh.

“But I understand that we have to work on our defences so that it does not happen again in the final,” Syiemlieh conceded.

Meghalaya ready

While there are tensions within the camps, Meghalaya is all set for the big night.

Screens will be put up all across major centres back home, which are largely expected to be crammed by the fans who will be cheering their team on.

“We were flooded with congratulatory calls after the semifinal win. I know for sure they are putting up big screens to see us play and hopefully win our first national title,” Khlain said.

Meanwhile, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), to be operated by the SAFF officials, is also expected to be used tomorrow and it will be the first instance in a domestic tournament.

