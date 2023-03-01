Moment of truth: India look to seal WTC final spot, Australia seek redemption

PTI

Indore, February 28

India are expected to enhance their aura of invincibility at home with another series win while a down-and-out Australia will need nothing less than a monumental effort to bounce back in the third Test, beginning here tomorrow. India have already secured the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they will now be playing for a record-extending 16th straight series win at home and a guaranteed spot in the World Test Championship final in June.

Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session in Indore on Tuesday.

Leading 2-0 in the four-match series, India are sitting pretty and just need to make one tough decision of choosing between an out-of-form KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. Rahul is no more the vice-captain of the side but the team management has shown tremendous faith in him and he is likely to get another opportunity to get back among the runs.

I played close to 200 balls, and I never felt that I was set, because when you’re playing on pitches like that, it just takes one ball to probably grip a little more than you expect, or just one ball to keep low, and you’re out. On pitches like this, you’re never in. Rohit Sharma, India captain Starting your innings is tough here in India. We know if you get in, you’ve got to make it count. For us, it’s about sticking to our plans and methods for long periods of time. In the second innings in Delhi, a lot of us went away from our plans. Steve Smith, Australia captain

Never set on these pitches

The only hundred of the series, which has been dominated by spinners, has come from the bat of skipper Rohit Sharma. If India get to bat on Day 1, the conditions will be ideal for the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli to pile on the runs. Rohit, though, said that despite playing in home conditions, it is not easy to score runs on these pitches.

“These are very challenging conditions, it is not easy for the batters to score runs consistently,” Rohit said.

Rohit said India need to learn from Australia’s second-innings collapses in both the Tests. “That’s the beauty of this game and the pitches we are playing on. It can happen to us as well. I played 200 balls in Nagpur and never felt set. It just takes one ball to grip or keep low and you are out. On pitches like this, you are never in,” Rohit said.

Magical trio

The trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel has not just delivered with the ball, it has also scored the bulk of the runs so far in the series. Since they can’t be expected to get runs in the lower-order regularly, the onus lies on the top-order.

“Last game specifically, after 139/7, to get to 260 was a great effort. In this team, Axar, Jadeja and Ashwin bat in the lower-order but Axar bats at No. 5 in domestic cricket. They all are quality batters. It doesn’t matter whether runs come from top or lower-order, the end result is what matters,” Rohit said.

Contrary to Australia’s inexplicable sweeping tactics, the Indian batters have adopted the conventional approach against the Australian spinners. Rohit has been brilliant with his feet movement. Kohli too has looked assured in the middle. An unbeaten 31 from Cheteshwar Pujara in his 100th Test must have made him more confident going into the third Test. “Yes the runs have not come from the top-order but the quality they bring to the table is what matters to us,” said the skipper.

Staying disciplined

The square at the Holkar Stadium houses pitches with both black and red soil. The curators have decided to go with the black soil, which usually doesn’t offer as much turn and bounce compared to the red soil tracks. How the Australians defend against the spinners will be key to their chances here. Runs are always vital but their batters need to bat long.

“Yes, we have quality spinners who can change things around but that does not give us the guarantee that we are going to win the Test or roll them over in one session. We have got to keep the discipline going,” Rohit said.

In terms of Australia’s squad composition, a lot has changed. Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood and David Warner are back in Australia. Steve Smith will lead the side. All-rounder Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are expected to return. Australia are likely to continue with three specialists spinners in Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann. — PTI

‘Rahul’s removal as vice-captain doesn’t indicate anything’

India skipper Rohit Sharma kept the KL Rahul versus Shubman Gill debate open on the eve of the third Test, saying Rahul’s removal as the vice-captain doesn’t indicate anything and the management will continue to back the players with “potential”. “I spoke about it after the last game as well. Players who are going through a tough time, given their potential, they will be given enough time to prove themselves,” Rohit said. “Being the vice-captain or otherwise doesn’t tell you anything. His removal as vice-captain doesn’t indicate anything,” he added.

63.50

The batting average of India’s left-hand batters, who have scored 254 runs so far in the series. India’s right-hand batters have scored 497 runs, averaging just 24.85. Australia’s left-hand batters have scored 242 runs at an average of 11.52

Eye on WTC final, India want pace in fourth Test

India are on course for a second straight World Test Championship final appearance and if they end up winning the third Test, a pace-friendly track could be laid out in the final game of the series in Ahmedabad to prepare for the summit clash in London in June. India skipper Rohit Sharma doesn’t want to jump the gun but he said the team has already spoken about simulating English conditions in the fourth and final game against Australia. There is a strong possibility that India might end up facing Australia in the WTC final.

Mohammed Shami, who has been on fire in the series, would be excited at the prospect of a pace-friendly pitch in the final Test. ANI

“It will be a different ball game (facing Australia in England) for both teams, actually. There is definitely a possibility of that (Ahmedabad as a preparatory game for the WTC final). We have already spoken about it. We need to get the guys ready for it,” Rohit said.

The WTC final will be played at The Oval in London on June 7-11.