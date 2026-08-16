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Home / Sports / "Momentous achievement": Ian Bishop hails Bangladesh after memorable Test win against Australia

"Momentous achievement": Ian Bishop hails Bangladesh after memorable Test win against Australia

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ANI
Updated At : 02:38 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Ian Bishop hailed Bangladesh's "momentous achievement," a win against Australia in the first Test at Darwin.

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Bangladesh pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Test cricket as they defeated Australia by nine wickets in Darwin on Sunday. The victory made Bangladesh only the third Asian team, after India and Pakistan, to win a Test in Australia.

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Posting on X, Bishop not only praised the team, but also singled out pacer Hasan Mahmud, who he called a "very good line bowler with a lovely, efficient and upright action".

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"Momentous achievement for Bangladesh Cricket, and the people of Bangladesh. Surely they're deserving of their flowers and just recognition now from those from whom it has previously been too sparse. Many contributors: Mehidy, Tanzid etc. But Hasan Mahmud in particular has been a very good line bowler for several years now when fully healthy, and possesses a lovely, efficient, upright action. Happy for coach Phil Simmons and his squad. #EXCELLENT."

https://x.com/irbishi/status/2088852011835900341

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Coming to the match, Australia opted to bat first, and despite a counter-attacking 71 in 109 balls (with seven fours and a six) from Steve Smith, they were skittled out for just 198 runs, with Mahmud (6/55) and Taskin Ahmed (2/55). In their first innings, Bangladesh outbatted Australia with a historic century from Tanzid Hasan (101 in 197 balls, with eight fours and a six) and fifties from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (84 in 126 balls, with seven fours and a six) Mehidy Hasan Miraz (65 in 154 balls, with five fours and a six) took Bangladesh to 426, giving them a lead of 228 runs.

In the second innings, Australia sank to 73/3 again, but it was efforts from Cameron Green (104 in 201 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Steve Smith (44 in 88 balls, with five fours) and Alex Carey (30 in 72 balls, with five fours) that gave them a lead of 56 runs.

Miraz (5/66) and Mahmud (3/56) were the leading wicket-takers for Bangladesh, who chased down 57 runs without breaking a sweat. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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