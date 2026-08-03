Monsoon Pickleball Championship 4.0 concludes with over 1200 athletes in action

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): The Monsoon Pickleball Championship 4.0, organised by Global Sports, concluded in Mumbai after witnessing participation from over 1,200 athletes across 48 categories, with top players battling it out at the Andheri Sports Complex from July 29 to August 2.

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Harsh Mehta and Arjun Singh dominated the pro men's doubles event, showcasing a masterclass in pickleball on court, beating Tejas Gulati and Kashyap Baranwal, according to a release.

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The medals on Day 4 were presented by Sachin Ahir, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, who was present for competitive pickleball action at the Andheri Sports Complex.

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"Extremely happy to be a part of the Monsoon Pickleball Championship 4.0 and congratulations to Global Sports for constantly raising the bar for pickleball in India year after year. They have made sure that talent is rewarded, and notably Arjun Singh is truly a testament of that effort. Global Sports is single-handedly changing the pickleball landscape, and I wish them the best of luck for their future endeavours," Sachin said, as quoted by the release.

"Playing with Harsh Mehta is an excellent opportunity for me to grow as an athlete, and I'm very proud of taking home the gold in the Pro Men's Doubles category. Really happy to also take home the gold in the Pro Mixed Doubles category as well with Naomi Amalsadiwala; we look forward to carrying this momentum into the World Cup with the help and constant support of Global Sports," said Arjun Singh, who is a Global Sports Athlete.

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Arjun Singh and Naomi Amalsadiwala won the pro mixed doubles in what continues to be an absolute thriller each time that they go up against Pearl Amalsadiwala and Divyanshu Kataria.

The 3-setter was eventually decided by a whisker as Arjun and Naomi won 13-11 in the final set. Pearl and Naomi Amalsadiwala continue to dominate the pro women's doubles category, beating Khushi Desai and Snehal Patil in a one-sided final, the release said.

The Pro Men's Singles was won by Diwakar Agarwal in a close final, beating Rashein Samuel, 11-9 and 11-6. Earlier in the tournament, Diwakar beat home favourite Arjun Singh in the semi-finals of the Pro Men's Singles, who was considered to be the favourite in the category as well. The Pro Women's Singles was won by Khushi Desai, beating Shreya Chakraborty 11-9 and 11-0.

The Monsoon Pickleball Championship had a total of 48 categories and a total of over 1200 participants competing over a span of 5 days. (ANI)

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