Mooney, Litchfield power Australia to seventh T20 WC Crown

London [UK], July 5 (ANI): A classy half-century from Beth Mooney and a fluent innings from Phoebe Litchfield guided Australia past England to clinch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 title in London on Sunday.

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Australia have clinched their seventh Women's T20 World Cup title.

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Australia Women produced a composed batting display chasing a target of 151 with control and depth in their batting order. Despite losing opener Georgia Voll early to Lauren Bell in the 2nd over, Australia quickly settled through the experienced pair of Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield.

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Mooney anchored the innings, rotating strike efficiently while punishing loose deliveries, while Litchfield played the more aggressive role, taking on the England bowlers with clean strokeplay through the off side and over midwicket.

The duo guided Australia to 62/1 at the end of the powerplay. 62/1 by Australia is the second-highest powerplay score in a Women's T20 WC knockout, behind their own 63/2 against the West Indies at The Oval earlier this week.

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The duo built a steady partnership that took Australia past the 100-run mark in the 11th over.

England finally had a breakthrough in the 13th over as Charlie Dean got the better of Litchfield for 48, bringing Ellyse Perry to the crease.

Mooney achieved a personal milestone, bringing up her half-century in 38 balls to continue Australia's charge. It is the ninth T20 World Cup fifty for the Australian icon, and draws her level with Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Mooney carried on to attack the England bowlers as she scored 12 runs from Freya Kemp's over. However, Sophie Ecclestone finally, in the 16th over, removed Mooney for 64, bringing Ashleigh Gardner to the crease.

In the 18th over, Perry and Gardner sealed the match for the visitors with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, a clinical and disciplined bowling effort from Australia limited England to 150/4 in the Women's T20 World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

England skipper Sciver-Brunt stood tall for her side once again with back-to-back half-centuries.

England had a shaky start to their innings after being asked to bat first by Australia, recovering from an early collapse through a composed captain's knock from Nat Sciver-Brunt and a decent partnership with Freya Kemp.

England's top order never managed to settle. Wicketkeeper Amy Jones fell for 7, while opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge departed for 8 during the powerplay.

Young batter Alice Capsey attempted to counterattack and struck a brisk 23, but her dismissal reduced the hosts to 67-3.

The pressure mounted further when Heather Knight was dismissed for just 2, leaving England reeling at 70/4.

Sciver-Brunt once again showcased her batting skills and absorbed the pressure before gradually increasing the tempo, anchoring the innings with a measured half-century.

At the other end, Freya Kemp provided the much-needed momentum, playing positively against both pace and spin and ensuring England did not lose further wickets during the crucial middle overs.

Their partnership steadied the innings after the early collapse and lifted England beyond the 100-run mark, giving the home side hope of posting a defendable total.

Freya Kemp and Nat Sciver-Brunt have given England a fighting total with a partnership of 80 off 55 balls. England scored 13 runs off the last over to give some impetus to the innings.

Sciver Brunt finished at 58 not out, off 53 balls, while Kemp chipped in with 44 off just 28 balls.

Australia's disciplined bowling effort was led by Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Lucy Hamilton and Kim Garth, who claimed a wicket apiece to restrict England to a decent total. (ANI)

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