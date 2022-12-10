Mooney powers Aussies over the moon

Navi Mumbai, December 9
Opener Beth Mooney made short work of India’s 173-run target with a belligerent 57-ball 89 to power the Australian women’s team to a convincing nine-wicket victory in the first T20I of the five-match series here today.
Mooney smashed 16 fours during her stay in the middle and was helped by Tahlia McGrath’s unbeaten 29-ball 40. Earlier, Deepti Sharma blazed away to an unbeaten 15-ball 36 to power India to 172/5. Sharma smashed four successive boundaries in the final over.
Brief scores: India: 172/5 (Sharma 36*, Ghosh 36; Perry 2/10); Australia: 173/1 in 18.1 overs (Mooney 89*, McGrath 40*; Vaidya 1/33).
