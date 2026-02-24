Brisbane [Australia], February 24 (ANI): Australia women's cricketer Beth Mooney lauded veteran Alyssa Healy and said she "makes life easy" at the crease after the duo helped Australia register a six-wicket win over the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women in the first match of the three-match series, in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Advertisement

While Mooney top-scored for the Aussies with a 76-run innings off 79 balls, Healy contributed with a 50 off 70 balls as Australia chased down 214 in 38.2 overs to defeat India in the ODI series opener. Both Healy and Mooney joined hands and stitched a 64-run partnership.

Advertisement

After the win, Mooney, who won the Player of the Match award for her contribution, praised Alyssa Healy, who is playing her farewell ODI series, for settling in well and contributing strongly, adding that batting together feels natural and makes her job easier. She also noted that Australia didn't mind India choosing to bat first, as the new wicket initially made stroke play difficult.

Advertisement

"Came in after a couple of quick wickets and probably had to build a little bit. Midge (Alyssa Healy) did a really good job, getting herself in and getting a score. For us to build a partnership was nice. We've done that a lot together. She makes my life easy as I've said many times. She slotted in beautifully, like she had never left. We weren't too unhappy when they won the toss and batted. Traditionally on a brand new wicket here, it does hold a little bit, can make it really hard to hit down the ground and when the lights come on, it probably gets a little easier. Tough wicket to bat on. But if you gave yourself time and had a clear plan, you got the reward for it," Mooney said during the post-match presentation.

In the match, chasing 215 after restricting India to 214, Australia, along with Healy and Mooney, were also guided by Annabel Sutherland's 48-ball 44.

Advertisement

For India, Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 58, while Harmanpreet made 53 and shared key partnerships with Mandhana (48), Richa Ghosh (37) and Kashvee Gautam (43). Ashleigh Gardner starred with the ball, taking three wickets.

Earlier on their tour, India Women clinched the three-match T20I series by 2-1.

The second ODI will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)