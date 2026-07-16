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Home / Sports / "More important": Sardar Singh prioritises Asian Games over Hockey World Cup, cites Olympic qualification

"More important": Sardar Singh prioritises Asian Games over Hockey World Cup, cites Olympic qualification

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ANI
Updated At : 04:38 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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By Karunesh Kumar

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New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh said both the Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games are crucial, but stressed that the Asian Games carry added significance as winning gold would secure Olympic qualification.

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He credited India's recent success, including back-to-back medals and strong Pro League performances, to the team's technical improvement and world-class coaching, while stressing the need for careful injury management and recovery with only 20 days separating the World Cup and Asian Games.

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The World Cup is scheduled to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, while the Asian Games, an Olympic qualifier, will take place in Japan from September 19 to October 4. The gap between the two tournaments is only 20 days.

"Both tournaments are extremely important for us. Our performances in recent times have been very encouraging; we've won back-to-back medals, both individually and as a team. The way we are playing, technically and tactically, has been very good, and we also have some of the best coaches in the world. You must have seen how well the team performed in the last phase of the Pro League. That gives us a lot of confidence," Sardar Singh told ANI.

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"Our immediate focus is on the upcoming World Cup, and we want to put in a strong performance there. There isn't much time between the two tournaments as they are scheduled back-to-back. The Asian Games are more important because winning them would secure qualification and give us time to prepare. I hope the support staff continue to manage injuries and recovery well so that all the players are fully fit when the tournaments begin," he added.

There will be two separate FIH Hockey World Cup tournaments, one for men and the other for women. Both will be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30.

The Indian Men's Team, champions of the 1975 edition, has been drawn in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales, with their campaign beginning against Wales on 15 August, followed by the match against England on 17 August and against Pakistan on 19 August.

Singh also outlined the importance of staying focused on the team's own plans rather than the opposition in the WC, saying disciplined execution of roles and unwavering commitment to the game plan will be the deciding factors in India's success.

"I think every team is going to be a tough challenge. Our focus is not on the opposition but on executing our own roles. Whether you're a midfielder, forward or defender, it's about carrying out the responsibilities the coaches have given you with energy and discipline. If we stick to our strategy and maintain that intensity until the final whistle, I'm confident the result will be in our favour," he concluded.

The Indian men's team heads into the World Cup brimming with confidence after an impressive showing in the Rotterdam and London legs of the FIH Hockey Pro League, where it registered victories over reigning world champions Germany and Paris Olympic champions the Netherlands, as well as Pakistan, while also delivering a strong performance against England. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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