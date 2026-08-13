Galle [Sri Lanka], August 13 (ANI): India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has backed wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul to play an important role for India in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, highlighting the batter's experience and his ability to help the younger members of the squad adapt to the conditions.

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India will play the first Test of the two-match series from August 15 at the Galle International Stadium.

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Notably, Rahul is the sole survivor from India's 2017 touring side's batting group, with Morkel highlighting his experience as a valuable asset for the team in Galle.

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Speaking to reporters during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Galle Test, Morkel praised Rahul's recent batting and said his experience and communication will help the younger players prepare for the conditions in Sri Lanka. He added that India's early arrival has allowed the players to work on their individual game plans and understand how to score on the Galle surface.

"KL, the last couple of years, the way he's been leading up front with the batting has been exceptional, and that's a sort of communication that we expect him to speak to the guys here in the preparation at the nets and about what to expect. But I think, our guys have learned a lot about their games individually over the last couple of months and that's one of the reasons why we've come out here 10 days earlier to give the guys the best opportunity to prepare to work on their individual game plans and individual game plans, and yeah, just to figure out how they're going to score on the surface here," Morkel said.

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Morkel said three spinners could be an option given Galle's conditions and India's attacking spin attack. He added that the surface looks good initially but could offer more as the Test progresses, with India focused on adapting mentally, batting for long periods and maintaining discipline with the ball.

"I think, traditionally, you look at the venue, the stats, and how that's been played up. That's a sort of the way to go. I think, the way that we go with our spin bowling attack, our spinners, it's a very attacking option. And then you can sort of create pressure with seam from one side and always allow yourself with spin to operate from a, from another end," Morkel said.

"But looking at the surface for me, it looked like a good surface, and I think as the Test match will go on, something will start to happen. But for us, we've prepared basically for all that can come our way. And for us, it's more about the mental challenge now facing these conditions, batting time, bowling those spells, and getting the ball in the right area," he added.

India started their Sri Lanka tour positively as they beat Sri Lanka Cricket XI by six wickets in their three-day warm-up match, with Devdutt Padikkal scoring an unbeaten 142.

India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan. (ANI)

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