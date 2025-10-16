DT
Home / Sports / Morkel, Siraj, Axar departs for white-ball series in Australia

Morkel, Siraj, Axar departs for white-ball series in Australia

ANI
Updated At : 12:20 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Other members of Team India's white-ball contingent departed for Australia from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday evening, following the morning departure of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and others.

In the evening, the others, those who were spotted at the airport, included fielding coach T Dilip, bowling coach Morne Morkel, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, spinner Kuldeep Yadav, all-rounder Axar Patel, and pacer Mohammed Siraj.

India is touring Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will commence with the 50-Over fixtures on Sunday, and the second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25. The five T20Is will be played from October 29 to November 8.

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (Vice Captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

