Morocco awarded AFCON title after CAF overturns chaotic final result

In one of the most unusual decisions in recent football history, Morocco have been officially declared winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned Senegal’s victory from the final.

Senegal had originally won the final 1-0 after extra time against hosts Morocco on January 18 in Rabat. However, the match itself was overshadowed by controversy late in regulation time.

With the score at 0-0 deep into stoppage time, the referee awarded Morocco a penalty after a VAR review for a challenge on Brahim Diaz. The decision came moments after Senegal had a goal disallowed, which further increased tensions.

In protest, Senegal’s players, led by head coach Pape Thiaw, walked off the pitch without the referee’s permission. The game was halted for around 15 to 17 minutes before the players eventually returned.

When play resumed, Diaz missed the penalty, attempting a Panenka which was easily saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The match then went into extra time, where Pape Gueye scored the winner to hand Senegal what appeared to be their second AFCON title.

However, Morocco lodged an official appeal, arguing that Senegal’s walk-off violated tournament regulations.

CAF’s appeals board upheld the complaint, citing Article 82, which states that a team leaving the field without permission is considered to have forfeited the match. Under Article 84, such a violation results in a 3-0 loss.

As a result, Senegal have now been ruled to have forfeited the final, and the match has been officially recorded as a 3-0 win for Morocco.

CAF confirmed the decision in a statement, adding that Senegal’s conduct breached competition rules. Morocco’s federation said their appeal was not against the result itself but aimed at ensuring the rules were properly applied.

The decision has sparked strong reactions, and Senegal are now expected to consider taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

What was once celebrated as a dramatic final has now turned into a rare case where the title has been decided not on the pitch, but by the rulebook.