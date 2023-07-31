Morocco make history

ADELAIDE, July 30
Debutantes Morocco claimed their first ever victory at the Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 win over South Korea in their second Group H encounter, all but confirming the Asian side’s exit.
Morocco are 55 rungs below South Korea in the women’s rankings, but the African side made an early breakthrough with their first ever World Cup goal from striker Ibtissam Jraidi.
The 27th-ranked Colombians now need only to avoid a heavy defeat to Morocco in their final group match to reach the last-16, while Germany are still likely to progress if they beat South Korea in their last fixture.
Norway coach Hege Riise said it was a relief to see her team move on from a divisive week as they beat the Philippines 6-0 and squeaked into the knockout stages on goal difference. The former champions finished second in Group A behind Switzerland, who held New Zealand to a scoreless draw in the other match. Co-hosts New Zealand made an early exit. — Reuters
