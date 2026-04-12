"Most important thing was the victory": Prasidh Krishna after POTM-winning performance for GT

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Gujarat Titans' (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna emphasised that the team's win mattered most, even after earning the Player of the Match (POTM) award for his four-wicket haul against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash in Lucknow on Sunday.

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Krishna claimed bowling figures of 4/28 in 4 overs as he scalped the wickets of LSG opener Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, and Mukul Choudhary, not letting the hosts get any momentum through their innings. GT eventually restricted LSG on 164/8 in 20 overs and chased it down in 18.4 overs, winning the match by seven wickets.

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Speaking at the post-match presentation, Prasidh Krishna said the team's win was the top priority, highlighting their collective effort and hard work. He added that his success was a result of the pressure created by the entire bowling unit.

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"I think the most important thing was the victory for us as a team. We've been working really hard, doing a lot of things right. We always look to play a good brand of cricket, and I think I'm just here taking the laurels of all the pressure that's created by our other bowlers on the other side. I would say it's a mix of all," Krishna said.

Krishna, during his spell, bowled several slower balls. He said his slower balls are the result of extensive practice and hard work in the nets, adding that while the afternoon game was physically tiring, the team's victory made it all worthwhile.

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"Definitely a lot of practice. You need to bowl a lot of them in the nets and feel good about it before bringing it out in a game. It does take a lot of hard work, a lot of time, a lot of effort in the nets, a tired body and one day you get the fruits of it. [Playing the afternoon game] It was a little tiring in the afternoon for sure. But happy to win, it takes care of everything," he said.

After their win, GT find themselves at the fifth spot in the IPL 2026 points table, with two wins and two losses. LSG are in sixth spot, having the same win-loss record. Put to bat first, LSG scored 164/8, with only Aiden Markram (30 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) crossing the 20-run mark and Krishna picking 4/28 in his spell.

Later during the chase, fifties from Gill (56 in 40 balls, with six fours and a six) and Buttler (60 in 37 balls, with 11 fours) helped GT reach the target safely with seven wickets and eight balls left. (ANI)

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