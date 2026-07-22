DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Most viewed World Cup ever on YouTube": Google CEO Sundar Pichai

"Most viewed World Cup ever on YouTube": Google CEO Sundar Pichai

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:58 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

California [US], July 22 (ANI): Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday revealed that more than 1.7 billion people around the world watched FIFA World Cup-related videos on YouTube during the tournament, making it the platform's most-viewed World Cup ever.

Advertisement

Sharing the milestone in a post on X, Pichai said the tournament generated unprecedented engagement on YouTube and pushed the lifetime views of World Cup-related content beyond 200 billion.

Advertisement

"The numbers are in: 1.7B+ global viewers tuned in to @YouTube to watch World Cup-related videos during the tournament. It was our most viewed World Cup ever on YouTube, bringing lifetime views of related content to over 200B!" Pichai wrote.

Advertisement

Earlier, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said more than 1.7 billion unique viewers from around the world watched FIFA World Cup-related content on the platform during the tournament, which also generated over 200 billion lifetime views.

In a post on X, Mohan shared key viewership figures from the tournament, highlighting the role played by creators in engaging football fans throughout the competition.

Advertisement

"What an unforgettable @FIFAWorldCup! Here's how the world followed the tournament on @YouTube. 1.7B+ unique global viewers and 200B+ lifetime views of World Cup related content. 2.5B+ views from our creator cohort who brought iconic commentary and perspectives throughout the tournament. 10M+ live views for our first Creator Cup," Mohan wrote.

He also congratulated Spain on winning the FIFA World Cup and thanked YouTube's partners, creators and employees for enhancing the fan experience during the tournament.

"Congrats on an incredible championship, Spain! And a huge thanks to our partners, creators and teams at YouTube who made the fan experience unlike any other," he added.

Spain secured the title after substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, reacting quickest to Nico Williams' headed assist to hand La Roja a 1-0 victory after extra time.

Luis de la Fuente's side dominated the final, controlling possession and creating the better opportunities, while Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced 12 saves to keep his team in the contest before Torres finally broke the deadlock.

The victory earned Spain their second FIFA World Cup crown, ending a 16-year wait since lifting their maiden title in 2010, and completed an unbeaten campaign that followed their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts