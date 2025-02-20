"Mother of all battles": Navjot Singh Sidhu on India-Pakistan cricket rivalry

Dubai [UAE], February 20 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has weighed in on the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan, calling it "the mother of all battles." With both nations sharing a rich cricketing history and an unmatched level of anticipation surrounding their encounters, Sidhu believes that no other rivalry comes close in terms of magnitude and pressure.

"It is the mother of all battles. There's nothing bigger than this. I think it's the tension that holds everybody together. When 150 crore people expect a win from you, they will never swallow a defeat. There is a culture of retribution," Sidhu said on JioHotstar, highlighting the immense expectations placed on players from both sides.

The former batter also emphasized the psychological aspect of the contest, noting that the mental battle often determines the outcome.

"This game is played more between the ears than between the hands--it's a psychological battle. There's plenty of nervous energy floating around, but the side that converts it into positive energy is the side that will win," he said.

The India-Pakistan rivalry has long been regarded as one of the most high-stakes matchups in international cricket, with billions of fans tuning in whenever the two teams face off. Sidhu's words capture the essence of the pressure, intensity, and psychological warfare that define this historic contest.

The two teams will face each other on Sunday in Dubai.

The 2017 Champions Trophy final remains a bitter memory for India. They suffered a crushing 180-run defeat against Pakistan, leaving them with unfinished business in the tournament.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a commanding total of 338/4 in 50 overs, powered by Fakhar Zaman's scintillating 114 off 106 balls, which included 12 boundaries and three sixes.

India's chase got off to a disastrous start, with Hardik Pandya dismissing Rohit Sharma for a duck on the third ball of the innings. Things went from bad to worse as Virat Kohli departed for just five runs in the third over, once again falling to Amir. India found themselves struggling at 6/2 within the first three overs.

A complete batting collapse followed, with only Hardik Pandya putting up resistance. The all-rounder played a valiant knock of 76 off 43 balls, smashing four boundaries and six sixes. However, his fighting effort came to an unfortunate end when he was run out by Mohammad Hafeez.

Pakistan's bowling unit dominated the Indian batting lineup, with both Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali taking three wickets each. India was eventually bundled out for just 158 in 30.3 overs, handing Pakistan a historic victory. (ANI)

