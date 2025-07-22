New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Oriental Cup 2025 kicked off today at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium with a high-energy display of school football across both boys' and girls' categories. Defending champions Sanskriti International School (Girls) delivered a dominant performance, while Mother's International School won both their boys' and girls' fixtures.

The Air Force School, Subroto Park, also made a winning return in the boys' draw, edging past KV JNU in a thrilling penalty shootout. The day featured seven competitive matches and an exhibition game between NGOs Strive and MIMA, setting the tone for what promises to be a gripping week of youth football, as per a press release from Oriental Cup.

The tournament was officially inaugurated by Anadi Barua, a former international player and head coach of the national women's Senior Team & national selector, who ceremonially kicked off the first match. Speaking at the opening match, Barua said, "The Oriental Cup is a testament to what dedicated community-led sports initiatives can achieve. Watching these young boys and girls compete with such discipline, energy, and skill is a true joy. Platforms like this are vital for nurturing talent and building a vibrant football culture at the grassroots level in India."

In the boys' opening match, Mother's International School (MIS) defeated Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Dwarka 3-2 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Atiksh Kumar put MIS ahead before Tejas equalised for the Dwarka side.

MIS followed this up with a 2-0 win in the girls' match against the same school. Japjit Kaur opened the scoring before Prasansha Jha sealed the result.

Sanskriti International School (Boys) secured a narrow 1-0 win over Amity International, Saket, with Aarav Mishra converting a penalty. Their girls' team, the defending champions, delivered the most commanding performance of the day, defeating Amity Saket 5-0. Amina Abdali netted four goals, while Diksha Joshi added the fifth.

In another closely fought boys' match, The Air Force School, Subroto Park defeated Kendriya Vidyalaya JNU 4-1 in a penalty shootout, following a 3-3 draw. Goals from Jaabir Singh Sawhney, Arnab Kashyap, and Madhav Singh helped Air Force School stay level after Abhinav (2) and Yogesh had scored for KV JNU.

The final fixture saw Amity International, Noida edge past Kendriya Vidyalaya, RK Puram 1-0, courtesy of a first-half goal from Arnav Kumar.

Earlier, Strive defeated Mima 4-1 in an exhibition match between two participating NGOs. Akib, Farukh, and Vansh (2) scored for Strive, while Ishant netted the only goal for MIMA.

The Oriental Cup continues tomorrow with seven more knockout matches, as teams aim to build early momentum in their quest for the title. Stepping onto the pitch will be boys and girls team of Tagore International School, Sapphire International School, Delhi Public School Vasant Kunj, Vinay Nagar Bengali Senior Secondary School, and Delhi Public School RK Puram; along with Government Girls Senior Secondary School and Boys team of Father Agnel School Noida (Boys), DAV Public School Sahibabad, Navy School, and Gyan Bharati School.

Recognised by the Delhi Soccer Association for its growing contribution to grassroots football, the Oriental Cup is steadily evolving into a meaningful platform where school teams experience structured, competitive play in a professional setting.

With support from Oriental Structural Engineers as the title sponsor, alongside Nivia Sports as the football partner and Ocean Beverages as the hydration partner, the tournament continues to expand in both scale and significance, cementing its place in Delhi's school sports calendar. (ANI)

