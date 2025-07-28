New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Finalists were confirmed in both categories on Day 6 of the Oriental Cup 2025, as Sanskriti School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Faridabad produced emphatic wins to book their places in the girls' title clash, according to a release.

While the Mother's International School (MIS) held their nerves to earn a crucial one point and a ticket to the boys' final against DPS RK Puram. Both finals will be played on Tuesday at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to this year's tournament.

Zafar Iqbal, 1980 Moscow Olympic Gold Medalist and former Captain of the Indian Hockey Team, will be the Chief Guest for the finals, inspiring the young athletes with his presence and legacy.

Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School, Faridabad opened the day with a commanding 4-0 win over St. Francis De Sales Sr. Sec. School in the final Group B fixture of the girls' category. Under coach Inderjeet, Ishu opened the scoring before Nidhi took charge, netting a superb hat-trick to help her side top the group and march into the final, the release said.

In Group A, defending champions Sanskriti School continued their flawless run by defeating Amity International School, Noida 3-0. Aditi Chamoli struck twice and Amina Abdali added another to her tournament tally--now ten goals--sealing Sanskriti's place in their third consecutive Oriental Cup final.

In the boys' Group A fixture, The Mother's International School and Amity International School, Noida played out a goalless draw. MIS goalkeeper Amogh Shandilya was the standout performer, making critical saves that ensured the team held on for the point they needed to qualify for the final. They will now take on a strong Delhi Public School, RK Puram side, already qualified from Group B, for the boys' title clash.

The other boys' Group B match between Navy Children School and New Green Field School also ended in a 0-0 draw, concluding the league stage without further change to the group standings.

The finals will be held on (July 29, 2025) at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium. In the girls' final, two-time champions Sanskriti School, coached by Keshav Chandra Duklan, will take on a confident Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School, Faridabad, led by coach Inderjeet. In the boys' category, MIS, coached by Sachin Rawat, will challenge DPS RK Puram, under coach Gobardhan Sahoo.

The Oriental Cup 2025 continues to grow in scale and stature with the support of Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd. as the title sponsor, Central Park Estates as the associate sponsor, Ocean Beverages as the hydration partner, and Nivia Sports as the football partner.

Recognised by the Delhi Soccer Association, the tournament has established itself as a key fixture in Delhi's school sports calendar, offering young footballers a vital platform for structured and competitive grassroots football. (ANI)

