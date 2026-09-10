Motivated by CWG setback, healthy competition with Animesh: Gurindervir expresses confidence for Asian Games

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Indian sprinter Gurindervir Singh said on Thursday that the setback at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) this year at Glasgow has made him more focused and confident, and he is "completely fit" heading into the Asian Games starting from September 19 in Japan.

Gurindervir had risen to nationwide fame in May when he became the first Indian man to clock sub-10.10 seconds in the men's 100m, storming to victory at the Federation Cup in Ranchi with a sensational national record time of 10.09 seconds. He beat Animesh Kujur's record by 0.06 seconds and turned himself into one of India's hottest medal prospects for CWG 2026. However, he could not make it to the finals of the men's 100 m, finishing with timings of 10.39s and was placed 28th after all heats, which was not enough to earn him a place in the semifinals. A key reason behind this failure was a hamstring injury.

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Speaking on his outing at the Indian Athletics Series Final at JLN Stadium in the national capital, where he finished second with timings of 10.32 seconds, Gurindervir said to reporters, "It is all learning only. I am not worried about this race, I am worried for the Asian Games. I can afford a mistake here, but not there. So I am learning where I can do better. So next time I'll be more active, more focused, and it will be good."

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Gurindervir said that he feels no pressure and injuries are a part of the game.

"After a week of establishing the national record, I got injured. After the injury, it took 24-25 days for me to get the right amount of rehab. I got just two weeks to train you all saw the race at CWG. I do feel motivated that a lot of people are proud of me and feel that I can win a podium position. That time, I did not win, but after that setback, I am more focused on training," he said.

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"I did more hard training in the last four weeks. So I am confident about the Asian Games," he added.

At the top of the podium at the event on Thursday was Animesh Kujur with a timing of 10.21 seconds. There seems to be a healthy competition between these two athletes, who traded national records at the Federation Cup.

"The competition between me and him is very healthy, and it motivates each other. For the last few weeks, we have been training together. So whenever he would do his personal bests, it would come to mind that I have to do it. So next time, I would do my personal best," he added.

On his fitness, "Yes, I am completely fit, even fitter than I was at the Federation Cup. I am doing really well mentally, and I am doing my personal best at every session."

Gurindervir revealed that he faced a 'T-Junction' Hamstring injury.

"It takes four or five weeks to recover. In my case, it took 24 days to recover. It is all about the people around you who motivate you. Like my coach, my physios, my dietitians. They always motivate me. That you will recover, that we will recover faster. So it is all about surroundings," he added.

Gurindervir said that one of the biggest sacrifices he has made has been not being at home since last year.

"I think this is the biggest sacrifice I have been making. That is why we call it a sacrifice. Hopefully, I will win at the Asian Games and go home," he signed off. (ANI)

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