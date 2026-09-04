Motor Sports City project in Tamil Nadu revives India’s hopes for return to F1 circuit after over a decade

Tamil Nadu just revived India’s hopes for the return of Formula 1 races after several years of drought on this circuit.

At the heart of this revival is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s announcement to build a dedicated Motor Sports City in Chennai, featuring an international-standard racing track capable of hosting Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula 4 events.

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Vijay had said the facility would not be limited to hosting races but would also identify young motorsport talent and provide them with structured training and competition opportunities to produce national and international-level champions.

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The project is envisaged as a boost to sports tourism, specialised vehicle manufacturing, employment and the state’s automobile ecosystem.

Tamil Nadu already has a substantial automotive manufacturing base, while motorsport-related manufacturing units operate in Coimbatore.

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The announcement assumes added significance as India is once again exploring a return to the Formula 1 calendar.

India’s first tryst with Formula 1 came in 2011, when the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida hosted the inaugural Indian Grand Prix.

The race attracted the sport’s biggest names, including Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher.

Vettel won the inaugural race, with Narain Karthikeyan becoming the first Indian to compete in an F1 race on home soil.

The Indian Grand Prix returned in 2012 and 2013, with Vettel winning both editions as well.

But the event disappeared from the calendar after three editions. Taxation and regulatory complications, along with commercial difficulties, eventually brought India’s brief F1 experiment to an end.

More than a decade later, efforts are again under way to bring the world’s premier single-seater racing championship back to India.

The Union Sports Ministry has also been pushing the envelope on the agenda and had constituted a task force in June to monitor motorsport in the country, with a stated ambition of bringing F1 back by 2028.

The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India has also been pushing for F1, MotoGP and the World Rally Championship to return to the country.

Tamil Nadu’s proposal could therefore arrive at an opportune moment.

The southern state has also experimented with bringing international-style racing to the streets.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu conducted India’s first F4 night street race in Chennai in 2024, giving the state another platform to build public interest in the sport.

The proposed Motor Sports City is thus being pitched as an ecosystem rather than merely another circuit — combining a world-class track with training infrastructure and opportunities for young drivers.

Although the government’s announcement does not yet specify the project’s location, cost or construction timeline. But the ambition is clear: as India looks towards a possible F1 comeback, Tamil Nadu wants Chennai to be on the starting grid.