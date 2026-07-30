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Home / Sports / MP: Gwalior Cheetahs announce first of its kind High Performance Camp in Gwalior

MP: Gwalior Cheetahs announce first of its kind High Performance Camp in Gwalior

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ANI
Updated At : 12:23 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Gwalior Cheetahs announce the launch of a first-of-its-kind High Performance Camp, a five-day cricket development initiative to be conducted in partnership with The Scindia School, Gwalior, from July 28 to August 1.

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The joint initiative reflects JKC Sports' continued commitment to strengthening grassroots cricket by supporting long-term player development, according to a press release from the franchise.

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The camp has brought together 100 promising young cricketers across the Under-12 to Under-19 categories for a training programme focused on game development and other key aspects of modern-day cricket.

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Participants will receive high-quality, skill-specific coaching aimed at helping them develop the skills and mindset required at the professional level.

Conducted under the supervision of Gwalior Cheetahs Head Coach Aditya Shrivastava, the camp will provide youngsters with exposure to professional coaching methods and modern training practices.

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Having guided Madhya Pradesh to their historic Ranji Trophy triumph after a 69-year wait, Shrivastava now remains equally committed to helping prepare the state's next generation of cricketers.

Sukhvinder Singh, CEO, JKC Sports, said, "At JKC Sports, we are committed to strengthening grassroots cricket and creating opportunities for young players to grow in a professional environment. With highly competitive state leagues like the Madhya Pradesh League raising the standard of domestic cricket, it is important that young cricketers are exposed to the same level of preparation, coaching and professionalism. Through this High Performance Camp, we hope to provide them with the right guidance and environment to take the next step in their cricketing journey."

The High Performance Camp is the first in a series of grassroots initiatives planned by JKC Sports across Madhya Pradesh, with the organisation aiming to build a sustainable player development pathway that contributes to the growth of cricket in the state beyond the Madhya Pradesh League season.

Gwalior Cheetahs, led by star batter Rajat Patidar, enjoyed a competitive campaign in the 2026 Madhya Pradesh League, missing out on a place in the playoffs. The franchise continues to invest in grassroots player development through long-term initiatives aimed at identifying, nurturing and preparing the next generation of cricketers from across Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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