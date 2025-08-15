MP Hathodas Vethozo takes battle of rising superstars by upsetting Rohtak Rowdies Harsh Sharma

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Co-founded by Parvinn Dabass and Preeti Jhangiani, the Pro Panja League Season 2 continued to showcase thrilling arm wrestling action on Day 10 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The day kicked off with the Undercard Fixture 1, where Jaipur Veers secured a strong start against Sher-E-Ludhiana. In addition, the Main Card Fixture saw stellar efforts from Mohsin Shaikh and Vethozo Lohe of MP Hathodas and Mazahir Saidu of Jaipur Veers Hathodas delivering a commanding lead in 60kg +, 80 kg category match and 100 kg + category participation solidifying status as formidable combatants. Mazahir Saidu's impressive performance included securing the crucial challenger round, earning him additional points and cementing his superiority, as per a release from Pro Panja League.

In the Undercard Fixture 1, kicking off Day 10 of events, Davinder Kandola of Jaipur Veers secured a dominant 2-0 victory against Infan Punjab of Sher-E-Ludhiana in the 100 kg+ category. This established a strong start for Jaipur Veers. Following this, K. Lalhriatpuii of Jaipur Veers also triumphed over Theertha of Sher-E-Ludhiana, who struggled to keep pace, achieving another 2-0 victory for the Jaipur Veers squad in the 65 kg+ participation. However, in the Para athlete category, Harish Verma of Sher-E-Ludhiana delivered a tough spell against Veer Sain of Jaipur Veers, securing a hard-fought 2-0 win and bringing the Sher-E-Ludhiana squad their first points in the undercard fixture.

In The Undercard Fixture 2 of the Pro Panja League season 2 events, Mohsin Shaikh of MP Hathodas delivered an early display of king size strength and executed a powerful pin, taking down Nizamuddin of Rohtak Rowdies. The 60 kg+ participation match saw Mohsin Shaikh garner significant attention from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee crowd as he secured a 2-1 victory for MP Hathodas against Nizamuddin with the skilful display of his strength. Following this, in the 55 kg participation, Airi Kmenlang Shabong of MP Hathodas engaged in a tough clash against Karabi of Rohtak Rowdies, ultimately securing a 2-0 win. This outcome effectively doubled the standings for the home franchise. Finally, the undercard fixture concluded with the specially abled category participation where Gwalior's Manish Kumar of MP Hathodas stepped onto the mat to challenge the strength of Srinivas BV of Rohtak Rowdies. However, Manish Kumar was unable to secure the win for MP Hathodas, as Srinivas BV proved stronger, securing a 2-0 victory for Rohtak Rowdies.

In the exhilarating 100 kg+ participation main card fixture 1, Mazahir Saidu of Jaipur Veers delivered a commanding performance, securing a perfect 10-0 victory against Afzal Khan of Sher-E-Ludhiana. While the early rounds showcased a competitive struggle, with Mazahir successfully pinning the Sher-E-Ludhiana athlete in the first two rounds, he truly sealed his dominance in the subsequent challenger round. There, he strategically pinned his opponent once more, earning an additional 5 points. Furthermore, Mazahir's skilful execution in the third round garnered him two bonus points, having achieved three successful pins within the initial three rounds. This exceptional display of skill resulted in a decisive win, leaving no doubt about the Jaipur Veers wrestler's superiority on the mat. In the 70kg category, Akash Kumar of Jaipur Veers stepped on the mat to challenge Shivanshu Kaushik of Sher-e-Ludhiana. Akash's dominance was evident from the outset, as he secured three consecutive pins in the initial three rounds. This masterful display not only secured a convincing 5-0 victory for Jaipur Veers with the additional two bonus points but the clash also severely impacted Shivanshu's confidence, leaving the Sher-e-Ludhiana wrestler visibly struggling to recover from the relentless pressure from of Jaipur Veers athlete's superior control. In the 80 kg category match, Anil Sharma of Sher-E-Ludhiana delivered a commanding performance, effortlessly defeating Abhishek Prakash of Jaipur Veers. Anil Sharma wasted no time in asserting his dominance, effortlessly pinning his opponent and securing a resounding 5-0 victory. This powerful display highlighted Sher-E-Ludhiana's competitive spirit and their determination to assert their presence even with the indomitable Jaipur Veers clashing against them.

In the Main Card Fixture 2, Tushar Awasthi of MP Hathodas boldly challenged Sanjay Deswal of Rohtak Rowdies in the 100 kg+ category. Tushar Awasthi secured success in the initial two pins against the Rohtak Rowdies athlete. He then boldly secured a third pin and participated in the challenger round during round 3, earning him a total 10-0 victory and bringing it home for MP Hathodas. Rohtak Rowdies lost this clash significantly, securing no points. The second match, in the 80 kg category, saw an epic twist between Vethozo Lohe of MP Hathodas and Harsh Sharma of Rohtak Rowdies. Vethozo Lohe commanded a 5-0 lead over Sharma in all three pins, establishing him as the toughest combatant in the 80 kg category and securing a double win for MP Hathodas. However, Attar Singh of Rohtak Rowdies dominated Shamir Khan of MP Hathodas in the final event. Attar Singh achieved a strong 10-0 point win, which included a successful third pin and an additional five points from the challenger round in the second round, thus ending the day's proceedings. (ANI)

