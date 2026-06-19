MPL T20 2026: Katheit impresses again as Royal Nimar Eagles register convincing win against Jabalpur Royal Lions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Royal Nimar Eagles showed thorough dominance against Jabalpur Royal Lions to etch a win by 7 wickets in the Aditya Birla Group Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

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Batting first, the Jabalpur Royal Lions posted a competitive 176/6 in their 20 overs against the Royal Nimar Eagles. The Lions suffered an early setback when opener Arpit Gaud was dismissed for 5 off 9 deliveries, but Ajay Rohera and Abhishek Bhandari steadied the innings with a crucial 89-run partnership for the second wicket, according to a press release from MPCA.

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Rohera played a valuable knock of 40 off 29 balls before being dismissed, while Bhandari continued his impressive form and anchored the innings brilliantly. He remained unbeaten on 80 off 51 deliveries, striking seven fours and four sixes.

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Following Rohera's departure, the Lions lost wickets at regular intervals, but Bhandari held one end firmly and ensured the innings maintained momentum. Punit Datey provided the late flourish with a quickfire 15 off just 6 deliveries, helping the Lions reach a challenging total.

For the Royal Nimar Eagles, Devendra Katheit, a product of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's Player Development Programme (PDP), was the standout performer with the ball, claiming 3/26 in his four overs. Kumar Kartikeya also impressed, finishing with figures of 2/34 from his quota.

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In reply, the Royal Nimar Eagles got off to a flying start as openers Dharmesh Patel and Himanshu Mantri added 47 runs for the first wicket in just 4.1 overs. Patel made a brisk 23 off 16 deliveries before being dismissed, after which Mantri joined forces with Kanishk Dubey to keep the chase on track.

The duo added a vital 76-run partnership, putting the Eagles firmly in control. However, Nayan Mewada triggered a brief collapse by striking twice in the same over, removing both Mantri and Anand Bais. Mantri was bowled after a well-made 45 off 30 balls, while Bais departed for a first-ball duck as Mewada breached his defence.

Captain Saransh Jain then walked in and, alongside Kanishk Dubey, ensured there were no further hiccups in the chase. The pair calmly rebuilt the innings and brought the equation down to just 23 runs required from the final three overs.

Maintaining complete control, the duo continued to dominate the bowling attack and guided the Royal Nimar Eagles home with nine balls to spare. Dubey remained unbeaten on a match-winning 70 off 44 deliveries, while skipper Saransh Jain provided excellent support with an unbeaten 32 off 20 balls.

Reflecting on his performance and the team's win, Devendra Katheit said, "I'm delighted to have contributed to the team's victory. The atmosphere in the dressing room has been extremely positive, and everyone is backing each other to perform. The confidence within the group is growing with every game, and our focus now is to keep building on this momentum and continue delivering strong performances in the matches ahead." (ANI)

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