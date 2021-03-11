MP’s batsmen put on show vs Punjab

PTI

Alur (Karnataka), June 7

After a splendid show by their bowlers on the opening day, it was the turn of Madhya Pradesh batters, led by Shubham Sharma (102 not out), to respond strongly against Punjab on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinals game here today.

Responding to Punjab's 219, MP rode on a strong start to reach 238/2 at stumps, a 19-run lead with eight wickets in hand. Madhya Pradesh openers Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri frustrated the Punjab bowlers for 32.4 overs, crawling to 64 before the first wicket fell. With the pacers failing to get wickets, Punjab had to wait for leg-spinner Mayank Markande for the breakthrough. The 24-year-old did just that by dismissing Dubey (20).

However, Mantri and Sharma then stitched a solid 120-run partnership for the second wicket to put MP in command against a toothless Punjab attack. The duo batted close to 48 overs and inflicted maximum damage. While Markande again came to Punjab's rescue by removing Mantri (89), Sharma continued with his brilliant knock. The 28-year-old hit his sixth First-Class ton, courtesy nine fours and a six, to put his side in command.

Brief scores: Punjab: 219; Madhya Pradesh: 238/2 in 99 overs (Sharma 102*, Mantri 89; Markande 2/70).