MS Dhoni fan Ramesh Shanmugam hopes to emulate his sporting idol in para athletics

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Ramesh Shanmugam a gold medal winner in the Men's 800 m T53/54 at the Khelo India Para Games hails from what he describes as a "tiny and remote village" Mannathampatty in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. The para-athelete has idolised the former Indian cricket team captain for many years, and is eager for the start of upcoming season of Indian Premier League.

"Once MS Dhoni retires, I will stop watching cricket," Ramesh Shanmugam said with a smile after earning a gold medal in Men's 800m T53/T54 on the second day of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as quoted from a release by SAI Media.

"I used to play cricket back in the day. I used to run fast and also was a wicketkeeper. I have been to several cricket matches as I really enjoy watching the sport, especially our thala MS Dhoni," Shanmugam told SAI Media.

The 30-year-old para athlete believes that the cricketing legend has taught him a lot many things, especially how to remain calm, composed and disciplined during tough times. Following similar principles Shanmugam has been rising among the ranks in wheelchair racing in India.

Just this year, Ramesh, national record holder in Men's 800m T53/T54, won two gold medals and a silver medal at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix. On Friday, he added two more gold medals in Men's 800m T53/T54 and Men's 100m T53/T54 at KIPG 2025 to continue his ascent.

"I feel I am on the right track in my career now. The Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs have done really well over the past few years to support the para athletes. Here at KIPG, all our basic needs are taken care off. We are getting fantastic accommodation, the best mode of travel and food options," he said.

Born to a family of farmers, Shanmugam was eight years old when a lorry accident led to him losing both his legs. Learning to be in a wheelchair was not easy for him, especially belonging to a family of limited financial means. But support from the local authorities and government allowed him to continue his education.

"I have faced a lot of hardships in my life. I felt I needed to achieve something. Everyday just comes and goes. But I have the desire to make a name for myself. I have to prove myself. I motivate myself each day to achieve my goals. I cannot stop," he said.

Shanmugam went on to pursue B. Sc. in Bio Chemistry from a college in Trichy, where he was lured towards para sports. He inculcated himself into para basketball and went on to represent the national team in eight international tournaments. But unable to receive much support in the sport, he decided to pursue para athletics two years ago. Having developed immense speed during his para basketball career, he immediately adapted to the sport and started climbing up the ranks.

"Athletes is more energetic. When you are racing in a wheelchair, you are always in motion. It always keeps you pumped up. I felt this is what I needed," he said.

The Tamil Nadu athlete received ample support from his family, and making them proud fills him with joy. His wife, who works in a private firm, has also been a pillar of strength for the para athlete.

"Now my parents are very happy. In 2023, Khelo India Para Games, I had won bronze. This time, I have won two gold medals. They are delighted with my growth. My family have always been without big supporters, including my wife. Without them I could not have won a single medal," he said.

"They are allowing me to fulfil my dreams. I want to be selected for the Paralympics and win gold there to make my nation proud," he signed off. (ANI)

