Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): Iconic India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter MS Dhoni left for Hyderabad ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday.

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After two back-to-back wins at home, CSK will be aiming to make it three wins in a row, this time away from home, while SRH will be aiming to protect their fortress. SRH has won two of their five matches this season.

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Taking to their X handle, CSK posted a video of Dhoni boarding the team bus for a flight to Hyderabad.

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However, it is unclear if Dhoni, out of the tournament till yet due to calf strain, will be featuring in the match against SRH. The two-week time frame that CSK specified while announcing Dhoni's injury is over.

Dhoni had a light stint in the nets ahead of his team's clash against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk Stadium.

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The 44-year-old is still working his way towards full fitness.

During the nets, as per ESPNCricinfo, Dhoni is yet to bat full tilt and has been facing only throwdowns, particularly from batting coach and ex-CSK teammate Michael Hussey. During the training season, Dhoni also did not practice any wicketkeeping.

The legendary batter had not travelled with his team for their matches previously, neither to Guwahati and Bengaluru for their away games, nor to Chepauk on the match days at home.

Speaking during a pre-match presser before their clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier at home, head coach Stephen Fleming had said that Dhoni remains an influential figure within the franchise.

"It is just a game without him. He is still heavily involved in the side, and his influence remains very strong," Fleming had said.

In 278 IPL matches, Dhoni has made 5,439 runs in 242 innings at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties and a best score of 84*. He is the sixth-highest run getter in the tournament history. In last season's wooden spoon finish, Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of over 135, with a best score of 30*. (ANI)

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