Kolkata (West Bengal), [India] May 8 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may be officially out of the playoff race in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, but their spirit remained intact as they secured their third victory of the season with a thrilling two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 180, CSK held their nerve in the final over, with MS Dhoni once again playing the finisher's role to perfection.

Captain MS Dhoni, in the post-match presentation comments, didn't hold back in acknowledging the tough season CSK have endured.

Advertisement

"Few? This is just the third game we have won (laughs)," he said when asked about his emotions after winning, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"There were a few things that did not go our way. You could get emotional about it, talk about the pride factor, but you have to be practical about it," he added.

Advertisement

Dhoni explained that the focus had shifted from results to experimentation and assessment as the campaign unfolded.

"Just concentrating on where the 25 players could fit. Want to be competitive but you also want answers - which batter can fit where, which bowler can bowl where, according to the conditions and all," he said.

CSK's batting clicked on the night, especially Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube, who added crucial runs in the middle order.

"When we started, hardly anyone was scoring. Good to see the batters have intent, important to back yourself and play the shots that you think are your shots," Dhoni said.

"These are the players that are part of our squad right now, so we have an opportunity to test them. We are out of the tournament, so you give them a chance, see how they react. It is the approach, the mental toughness that you want to check," he added.

Praising Brevis for his counter-attacking knock, Dhoni added, "Thanks to Brevis (Dewald), he gave us that luxury (to take it deep). Did not want to give wickets to Sunil (Narine) and Varun (Chakravarthy). It was holding for the spinners, but for the pacers, it was not that great and difficult for them to get away."

Brevis made a match-defining 52 off 25 balls, which helped CSK to close the gap of runs and balls.

Dhoni also shed light on the pressure of batting deep in the chase.

"Not to forget that I was the last batter, the tension becomes a lot (if I get out), so rotating strike gets tougher. He (Shivam Dube) got two or three sixes and that brings the run-rate down," he noted.

Reflecting on the passionate fan support he continues to receive, Dhoni said, "That is the love and affection I have gotten throughout. Not to forget I am 42 - I have played a long time. A lot of them don't know when it is going to be my last time (smiles), so they want to come and see me play. There is no escaping the fact (that I am in the last phase of my career)."

Dhoni admitted that a decision could be looming.

"After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure. Nothing to decide now but the love and affection I have seen is excellent," he said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)