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Home / Sports / MS Dhoni set for IPL 2026 return? Ashwin hints at comeback vs Mumbai Indians, says "100 per cent sure he will play"

MS Dhoni set for IPL 2026 return? Ashwin hints at comeback vs Mumbai Indians, says "100 per cent sure he will play"

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ANI
Updated At : 06:35 PM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 22 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin believes that legendary wicketkeeper/batter MS Dhoni is likely to feature in Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Mumbai Indians (MI).

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin noted that Dhoni's presence in training suggested he could take up wicketkeeping duties, in place of Sanju Samson or be deployed as an Impact Player.

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Ashwin expressed confidence that Dhoni is fit and ready to play, adding that his experience and finishing ability could be crucial for CSK, especially after they struggled to close out games.

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He emphasised that Dhoni's power-hitting in the final overs makes him a valuable asset in tight situations.

Dhoni had his first wicketkeeping session of the IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The 44-year-old has been on the sidelines for CSK's first six matches, recovering from a calf strain.

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"I've never seen MS Dhoni keeping the wickets in the nets. This means he will be keeping in place of (Sanju) Samson. Or he might be used as an Impact player. I am 100 per cent sure he will play (against Mumbai Indians). I've heard he's fit and good to go," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat.

"See against SRH, CSK were found lacking in finishing the game. So if you need 15 off 5 deliveries, Dhoni can do the job. He can hit the sixes towards the end," Ashwin added.

So far, CSK has won only two out of their six IPL 2026 fixtures, losing their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs, sitting at eighth spot in the points table. CSK will next play arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on April 23.

Ahead of this clash, CSK faced a major blow as their in-form and star batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of IPL 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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