‘Mubarkaan Jatt ji’: Shikhar Dhawan ties knot with Sophie Shine in private ceremony

Shikhar Dhawan, former India cricketer, tied the knot with his girlfriend, Sophie Shine, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on February 21.

Advertisement

Their dreamy wedding pictures were all over social media, with the fans admiring Sophie’s looks with congratulatory messages pouring in from the cricket fraternity and fans alike.

Advertisement

The first glimpses from the private ceremony were shared by Dhawan’s former teammate, Yuzvendra Chahal, who posted pictures from the ceremony captioned, “Mere yaar ki shaadi hai.”

Advertisement

Dhawan’s former Delhi teammate Virat Kohli congratulated him on X, saying, “Mubarkaan Jatt ji.”

Among those present at the wedding were cricketers Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa and wife Sheethal Goutham. BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla also attended the function.

Advertisement

Dhawan and Sophie, who have been together since early 2025, had confirmed their engagement on Instagram in January. The couple was first spotted on camera during a Champions Trophy match in Dubai in 2025.

In the days leading up to their marriage, the couple celebrated the ‘haldi’ and ‘sangeet’ ceremonies in the presence of close friends and family. Dhawan shared moments from the ‘sangeet’ night on social media, captioning the post, “Almost the Dhawans.”

Ireland-born Sophie is a product consultant and currently serves as second vice president at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi and holds a degree in marketing from Limerick Institute of Technology.

This marks Dhawan’s second marriage. He was previously married to Aesha Mukherjee, with whom he shares a son, Zoravar. The couple separated in October 2023 after 11 years of marriage.