Muhammad Abbass surpasses Krunal Pandya to score fastest half-century on ODI debut

Napier [New Zealand], March 29 (ANI): New Zealand's 21-year-old right-hand batter Muhammad Abbas on Saturday became the player to slam the fastest-ever fifty on ODI debut during the first match of the three-match series against Pakistan at the McLean Park in Napier on Saturday.

Abbas completed his half-century in 24 balls and surpassed India's left-hand batter Krunal Pandy, who completed his maiden fifty in 26 balls on his 50-over debut game against England in 2021.

Other than these two players, whose name are there on the list are West Indies' Alick Athanaze (in 26 balls vs UAE in 2023), India's Ishan Kishan (in 33 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2021), and England's John Morris (in 35 balls vs New Zealand in 1991)

Muhammad Abbas finished his innings with 52 runs off just 26 balls at a staggering strike rate of 200, which included three boundaries and three maximums each.

Following his knock, the batter termed his inning "special" and hailed left-hand batter Mark Chapman (132 runs off 111 balls), who was awarded the Player of the Match for his ton in the match

"This is special. Can't describe the feeling now. Special to contribute, and Chappy was unbelievable. To get in there and show what I can do is special to me and my family, I think. Yes they're sitting in the crowd. Quite special for them as well. Gary told me go out there and do what you do best. That was the license I needed," Muhammad Abbas said after his knock.

Recapping the first ODI between the two sides, left-hand batter Mark Chapman's century and right-arm seamer Nathan Smith's four-wicket haul stormed hosts New Zealand to victory over Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series at the McLean Park in Napier on Saturday.

With this victory, the Blackcaps take a 1-0 lead in the series, with the second match to be played at Hamilton on Wednesday and the last match to be played on Saturday at Mount Maunganui. (ANI)

