Advertisement
Home / Sports / Mukuhlani appointed ACA chairman, eyes Africa T20 League and wider reach for cricket

Mukuhlani appointed ACA chairman, eyes Africa T20 League and wider reach for cricket

ANI
Updated At : 07:55 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Harare [Zimbabwe], July 19 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) boss Tavengwa Mukuhlani has been appointed as the new chairman of the Africa Cricket Association (ACA). Mukuhlani had held the post in an acting capacity since November and was formally voted unanimously by all 23 member boards at the ACA's annual general meeting in Singapore on Friday.

"We stand today at the threshold of a new era for African cricket - an era defined by stronger governance, broader opportunity and renewed ambition," Mukuhlani said in a statement issued by ZC, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"Let us continue building on the progress we have made, united by a common purpose and driven by a shared love for the game," he added.

The ACA, whose membership includes two ICC Full Members, South Africa and Zimbabwe, has just completed a sweeping administrative clean up, adopting a fresh memorandum of incorporation aimed at better governance. Next on its to do list is launching a long planned Africa T20 league, reviving the Afro Asia Cup, and ensuring cricket's presence at the 2027 Africa Games in Egypt.

"These engagements are crucial not only for visibility but also for opening new doors of investment, policy support and continental collaboration," he said.

Mukuhlani has led ZC since 2015, winning three re elections, and currently serves on the ICC's finance and commercial affairs committee. Under his watch ZC clawed its way out of debt, survived a temporary ICC suspension for government interference, and secured a place for the women's team on the Future Tours Programme.

The men's side, however, remains outside the World Test Championship (WTC) and missed the last two ODI World Cups as well as the previous T20 World Cup. They do have brighter times ahead as Zimbabwe will co host the 2027 50 over World Cup alongside South Africa and Namibia, and partner Namibia again for the 2026 Under 19 World Cup. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

