Mulder, Rickelton centuries on Day 4 put South Africa in sight of series win against Australia

Cape Town [South Africa], October 30 (ANI): Centuries from Wiaan Mulder and Ryan Rickelton powered South Africa to a remarkable fightback on Day 4 of the third Test against Australia, setting the visitors a target of 288 runs for victory and leaving the series poised for a thrilling finish at Newlands.

South Africa were bowled out for 387 in their second innings in the final over of the day, recovering from a difficult position after conceding a 100-run first-innings lead. Rickelton scored 101 off 219 deliveries, while Mulder struck 115 off 221 balls to help the hosts establish a commanding position, according to Cricinfo.

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The pair came together when South Africa were struggling at 181/5 and stitched together a crucial 154-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Their patient batting effort transformed the contest, with both players showing discipline against an Australian attack that used eight bowlers in an attempt to break the stand.

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South Africa had resumed Day 4 at 140/4, holding a lead of 40 runs, and looked to build a substantial advantage. Matthew Breetzke provided support to Rickelton during the morning session, but fell for 43 when he top-edged a pull shot off Pat Cummins to fine leg.

Rickelton continued to look comfortable at the crease, particularly through the off side, and brought up his century to strengthen South Africa's position. However, his innings ended in unfortunate fashion when a mix-up with Mulder resulted in a run-out. Josh Inglis made a sharp stop at backward point and threw the ball to Marnus Labuschagne, who removed the bails with Rickelton short of his crease.

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Marco Jansen departed without scoring after being dismissed by a short delivery from Mitchell Starc, triggering another collapse in the lower order.

Mulder, however, held the innings together and continued to score valuable runs. He brought up his half-century after facing 138 deliveries and later reached his fourth Test century with a boundary through the covers off Nathan Lyon.

The all-rounder also added 36 runs with Kagiso Rabada for the final wicket, ensuring South Africa pushed their lead close to 300. Mulder was eventually dismissed by Cummins in the closing stages, holing out to him just three balls before the end of the day's play.

Starc was Australia's most successful bowler in the innings with 3/65, while Lyon claimed two wickets.

Australia, who made 429 in their first innings in reply to South Africa's 329, now need 288 runs to win the third Test and secure the series. South Africa, meanwhile, require 10 wickets on the final day to clinch victory.

With a turning Newlands surface and Simon Harmer expected to play a key role for the hosts, the final day's contest promises an absorbing finish, with all three results still possible. (ANI)

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