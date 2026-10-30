DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Mulder, Rickelton centuries on Day 4 put South Africa in sight of series win against Australia

Mulder, Rickelton centuries on Day 4 put South Africa in sight of series win against Australia

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:52 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cape Town [South Africa], October 30 (ANI): Centuries from Wiaan Mulder and Ryan Rickelton powered South Africa to a remarkable fightback on Day 4 of the third Test against Australia, setting the visitors a target of 288 runs for victory and leaving the series poised for a thrilling finish at Newlands.

South Africa were bowled out for 387 in their second innings in the final over of the day, recovering from a difficult position after conceding a 100-run first-innings lead. Rickelton scored 101 off 219 deliveries, while Mulder struck 115 off 221 balls to help the hosts establish a commanding position, according to Cricinfo.

Advertisement

The pair came together when South Africa were struggling at 181/5 and stitched together a crucial 154-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Their patient batting effort transformed the contest, with both players showing discipline against an Australian attack that used eight bowlers in an attempt to break the stand.

Advertisement

South Africa had resumed Day 4 at 140/4, holding a lead of 40 runs, and looked to build a substantial advantage. Matthew Breetzke provided support to Rickelton during the morning session, but fell for 43 when he top-edged a pull shot off Pat Cummins to fine leg.

Rickelton continued to look comfortable at the crease, particularly through the off side, and brought up his century to strengthen South Africa's position. However, his innings ended in unfortunate fashion when a mix-up with Mulder resulted in a run-out. Josh Inglis made a sharp stop at backward point and threw the ball to Marnus Labuschagne, who removed the bails with Rickelton short of his crease.

Advertisement

Marco Jansen departed without scoring after being dismissed by a short delivery from Mitchell Starc, triggering another collapse in the lower order.

Mulder, however, held the innings together and continued to score valuable runs. He brought up his half-century after facing 138 deliveries and later reached his fourth Test century with a boundary through the covers off Nathan Lyon.

The all-rounder also added 36 runs with Kagiso Rabada for the final wicket, ensuring South Africa pushed their lead close to 300. Mulder was eventually dismissed by Cummins in the closing stages, holing out to him just three balls before the end of the day's play.

Starc was Australia's most successful bowler in the innings with 3/65, while Lyon claimed two wickets.

Australia, who made 429 in their first innings in reply to South Africa's 329, now need 288 runs to win the third Test and secure the series. South Africa, meanwhile, require 10 wickets on the final day to clinch victory.

With a turning Newlands surface and Simon Harmer expected to play a key role for the hosts, the final day's contest promises an absorbing finish, with all three results still possible. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts