Mullanpur, Ahmedabad set to host IPL play-offs           

The BCCI has also taken the monsoon season into consideration before deciding on the venues
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:34 PM May 20, 2025 IST
Ahmedabad has been shortlisted to host the Indian Premier League's final on June 3 along with Qualifier 2, while Mullanpur is likely to be the venue of the first two play-off games this month.

Considering the monsoon, the BCCI has also shifted the May 23 fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru to Lucknow. The last match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was washed out.

Hyderabad and Kolkata were supposed to host the play-offs as per the original dates but the IPL schedule had to be revised in the wake of the India-Pakistan military conflict that halted the event for a week.

The BCCI has also taken the monsoon season into consideration before deciding on the venues.

"Mullanpur and Ahmedabad have been chosen as the two play-off venues," a BCCI official told PTI.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will likely take place in Mullanpur on May 29 and 30 while Ahmedabad will stage Qualifier 2 and final on June 1 and 3. Ahmedabad had earlier hosted the IPL final in 2022 and 2023.

